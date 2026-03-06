Nissan Gravite: Base vs Top Variants Compared In Images

It was recently that the Renault Triber-based Nissan Gravite sub-4m MPV went on sale in our market. Nissan is selling it in four broad trims: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna. As is the usual trend, the Visia – being the base-spec variant – is majorly utilitarian but packs some useful safety tech. Here’s how it stacks up against the fully loaded Tekna trim of the Gravite, starting with the exterior:

Front

Given the bare bones nature of the base variant, the Gravite Visia misses out on some cosmetic details compared to the fully loaded Tekna trim. The Visia variant features a black honeycomb grille (minus the gloss finish) with a chrome strip connecting the two headlight clusters. It also comes with the same C-shaped silver accents in the bumper as seen on the top-spec Tekna variant. While it has halogen projector headlights, it misses out on LED units as well as LED DRLs and front LED fog lamps. Being the base variant, you won’t even get the Gravite Visia with front parking sensors, which are on offer with the top-spec Tekna trim. While it does sport a skid plate in the bumper, it is finished in black on the Visia trim as opposed to a silver finish on the Tekna variant.

Side

It’s from the sides that you would notice many differences between the base and top variants of the Nissan MPV. The biggest tell-tale sign is the presence of 14-inch steel wheels without covers on the Visia variant unlike the 15-inch wheels with stylised dual-tone covers on the fully loaded Tekna trim. Even the ORVMs and door handles are finished in black whereas they have a gloss black and chrome finish, respectively, on the top Tekna trim. The Gravite Visia also misses out on the ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators. It also lacks the body side cladding and roof rails found on the Tekna trim.

Rear

Not much is different between the rear profiles of the base and top variants. The base-spec Visia gets the same ‘Gravite’ badge on the tailgate, a chrome strip running from one tail light unit to the other, and the same C-shaped accents in the bumper as prevalent on the fascia. What’s different, however, is that it has clear-view halogen tail lights unlike the LED units noticed on the fully loaded Tekna trim and the skid plate is finished in black unlike the silver finish on the Tekna variant. Being an entry-level variant, Nissan has omitted the rear wiper with washer and defogger for the Visia which you get on the Tekna variant.

Colour Options

Nissan offers the Gravite in five colourway choices, but not every paint option can be had with every variant. We have covered the exact variant-wise colour option on offer with the Gravite to help pick it in the shade that suits your personality and taste the most.

Interior

It’s from the inside that you will start to notice the major differences between the two variants. A dual-tone black and beige cabin theme is prevalent across both the variants here. While both the variants have similar features such as a 3-spoke steering wheel and rotary dials for climate controls, the Visia variant misses out on gloss black finishes inside the cabin that are present on the fully loaded Tekna variant.

Even the seats are done up in fabric in base-spec variant while the Tekna trim gets leatherette upholstery. The Visia trim gets black door handles whereas they are finished in silver in the Tekna variant. Other elements that are present on the Tekna but missing on the Visia variant include leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with audio and instrument cluster controls, AC vents for second and third rows, an upper glovebox, and even a driver-side armrest.

Features

Some of the noteworthy features in the base-spec Visia trim include manually adjustable ORVMs, front power windows, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Its safety net comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, traction control system (TCS), rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The top-spec Tekna variant, on the other hand, packs all the true creature comforts. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker music system, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charger. Its safety suite includes front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper with washer and defogger, and a rear parking camera with guidelines. We have covered the variant-wise features on offer with the Nissan MPV to help you buy the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain Details

Nissan is offering the Gravite with a single powertrain option, technical details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

*AMT - automated manual transmission

That said, there are plans to introduce a dealership fitted dual-cylinder CNG version of the Gravite in future.

Price Range And Rivals

The Nissan Gravite sub-4m MPV is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Renault Triber while also being an affordable alternative to the Maruti XL6 and Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and the Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.