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    Ninth-generation Toyota Hilux India Launch Date Confirmed

    The ninth-gen Hilux is expected to have a starting price of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Published On Jul 07, 2026 12:03 PM By Rohit

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    Toyota Hilux Launch

    It wasn’t long ago that the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux was spotted on our shores without any camouflage, on a TVC shoot. The all-new version of Toyota’s lifestyle pickup truck has now been confirmed to go on sale in India on July 28. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Hilux:

    A Fresh Take For The Exterior

    Being a new-gen model, the Toyota Hilux has been given a major design revision, which now puts it more in line with that of the latest version of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. You can notice sleek LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs and a bold, closed-off grille sporting the prominent ‘TOYOTA’ lettering in the centre. The bumper design adds to its rugged appeal with a muscular, protruding profile, silver accents on the lower section, and neatly integrated LED fog lamps on either side.

    Toyota Hilux Front

    It still has the typical Hilux silhouette with a dual-cab body style and flatbed, along with aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. For those picking the all-electric Hilux, there’s a charging flap provided on the front fender.

    Toyota Hilux Front Three Quarter

    At the rear, it gets vertically stacked C-shaped LED taillights and an all-black bumper. The highlights at the rear include a ‘TOYOTA’ moniker on the flatbed gate and a slim brake light placed above the flatbed handle.

    Toyota Hilux Rear

    A Tech-laden Cabin

    Toyota has given the new Hilux an all-black cabin theme with all-black leatherette upholstery. It gets horizontal AC vents in the centre, below which you will find two Type-C USB ports, a drive mode selector, traction control and hill descent controls. It also comes with a new electrically assisted power steering unit, with ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out on the horn pad. 

    Toyota Hilux Interior

    The interior is highlighted by dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the digital driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen infotainment unit). Toyota has equipped it with dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and connected car tech. Its safety net comprises seven airbags, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake (EPB), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    What’s Under The Hood?

    The ninth-gen Toyota Hilux has retained the same 2.8-litre diesel engine from its predecessor, which comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. In India, it uses the same engine, making 204 PS and up to 500 Nm, coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

    Toyota Hilux Gear Lever

    For the first time, Toyota is also offering an all-electric derivative of the Hilux in some international markets. It comes with a 59.2 kWh battery pack having a WLTP-claimed range of 240 km (approx) and a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Toyota also confirmed that it will debut a hydrogen fuel-cell electric version of the Hilux in 2028.

    Expected Price And Competitors

    The 2026 Toyota Hilux is expected to have a starting price of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Its only direct rival in India is the Isuzu V-Cross, while it also serves as a pickup truck alternative to similarly priced monocoque SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian. It can also be an alternative to its own sibling, the Toyota Fortuner, which is also expected to get a refresh sometime this year.

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