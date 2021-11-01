New-gen Maruti Alto Spied Again, Launch Expected In First Half Of 2022

Published On Nov 01, 2021 02:18 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

The spied model seemed to be a lower-spec trim as it was missing wheel covers

The 2022 Alto test mule looked bigger than the current-gen model.

It is likely to share its underpinnings with the Wagon R.

It is expected to get some feature additions while carrying forward bits like the touchscreen infotainment system and keyless entry.

A 0.8-litre and a 1-litre petrol engine are expected.

Expected to be priced from Rs 3.5 lakh onwards.

The 2022 Maruti Alto has been caught testing once again, this time on video. The most significant takeaway from this latest spotting is that the new-gen model has grown in size, now likely sharing its underpinnings with the Wagon R.

The 2022 Alto’s front design seems similar to that of the current-gen model, featuring a large air dam with a honeycomb-like pattern in the lower bumper. At the sides, you can see the fender-mounted front turn indicators and also notice the missing wheel covers. At the rear, Maruti seems to have opted for an upright tailgate design and square taillights. The camouflage wrap prevents us from getting a clearer idea of the shapes of the body panels.

The video also doesn’t reveal any details of the interior but we expect Maruti to add some more features to the Alto’s existing equipment list. It might also have design similarities with the cabin of the second-gen Celerio. Currently, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, and front power windows in its top variant. The 2022 Alto could get dual front airbags as standard along with ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the new Alto is likely to be powered by the same 0.8-litre petrol engine as the current model (48PS/69Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual. This engine is available as a CNG variant (41PS/60Nm) as well. The new-gen model could also come with a 1-litre petrol engine with an AMT option.

Maruti is expected to price the new-gen Alto from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, a premium over the current model. The new-gen hatchback is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2022 and will continue to compete with the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO .