New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line will be launched on April 14, 2025 and will be the first R-Line model from the German carmaker in India

Revealed safety features include 9 airbags, TPMS, all four disc brakes and Level-2 ADAS

Other amenities onboard the SUV include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 3-zone auto AC

Will also be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone charger and massage function on rear seats

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 14 PS more than the outgoing model

Prices are expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

After the engine option, top amenities and colour choices of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line were revealed recently, the German carmaker has now revealed some top safety features of the SUV. Let us take a look at all the key safety features that the Tiguan R-Line will get:

Confirmed Safety Features

The upcoming Volkswagen flagship SUV will come with the following safety features:

9 airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill start assist and hill descent control

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with amenities including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control

Not only these, but the upcoming Tiguan R-Line will come with more safety features, the details of which will be revealed during the SUV’s launch.

Along with this, the German carmaker has confirmed that the SUV will be available with active suspension setup, which is expected to make the ride quality comfier than before.

Other Features

The Tiguan R-Line will come with amenities including a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 3-zone auto AC, 30-colour ambient lighting, and sport seats with massage function and lumbar support. It will also be equipped with dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, and park assist.

Powertrain Option

The Tiguan R-Line will come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the outgoing model, but rated to produce more power. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will go on sale in India on April 14, 2025 and its prices are expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.

