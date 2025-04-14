2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh

Compared to the outgoing Tiguan, the new R-Line model is more than Rs 10 lakh more expensive and also marks the debut of Volkswagen’s sportier R-Line models in India

Gets dual-pod LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and tail lights and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Features dual screens on the dashboard, a 3-spoke steering wheel and a gloss black trim with lighting elements.

Amenities include heated and electrically adjustable front seats with massaging function, dual wireless phone chargers and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite includes 9 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors and ADAS.

Features a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (204 PS/320 Nm) mated with a 7-speed DCT.

Deliveries will start from April 23, 2025.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at Rs 49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is brought to India as a fully imported model and as a result, is over 10 lakh more expensive than the outgoing Tiguan, which was last priced at Rs 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, deliveries will start from April 23, 2025. With a refreshed exterior, a modern feature-packed interior and a sportier design, the flagship SUV also marks the debut of Volkswagen's R-Line range in India. Let us take a look at everything Volkswagen offers with the new Tiguan R-Line:

Exterior

The new Tiguan R-Line stays similar to the design of the global-spec model with twin-pod LED headlights connected by a sleek gloss black plastic trim with a LED DRL strip. To set it apart from the standard Tiguan, it comes with exclusive ‘R’ badges on the grille and front fenders.

The front bumper features a large grille with diamond-shaped inserts and a chrome strip at the bottom.

It also gets dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels, slim gloss-black cladding on the wheel arches and connected LED tail lights with pixel-like detailing. The rear bumper follows a similar theme as the front with gloss black diamond elements and a matching chrome accent.

Interior

Inside, it features an all-black cabin with a layered dashboard design, highlighted by a gloss black trim that runs across the width with subtle lighting elements. It also gets a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel like the other offerings of the carmaker.

The dashboard also features a large 15-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display.

Talking about the seats, the front gets sport seats, while the rear features a standard bench, all of which get a leatherette upholstery with blue contrast stitching. All the seats get 3-point seatbelts with the rear passengers getting AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.

Features And Safety

In addition to the dual screens on the dashboard, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes equipped with an 8-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, 3-zone automatic climate control, and a coloured heads-up display (HUD). It also offers 30-colour ambient lighting, while the front seats are heated and come with massage and electric lumbar support functions.

Its safety suite is also robust with amenities including 9 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake and disc brakes on all four wheels as well. It also gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line continues with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the outgoing model but offers slightly improved performance. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+ 14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Claimed Fuel Efficiency 12.58 kmpl

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Compared to the older model, the fuel efficiency of the new Tiguan has dropped marginally by 0.03 kmpl.

Rivals

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. Its price puts it against entry-level luxury offerings such as the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

