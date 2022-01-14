New Volkswagen Sedan (Virtus) To Be Globally Unveiled In March

Published On Jan 14, 2022 01:25 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The sedan will share its underpinnings and engines with the Skoda Slavia

Its launch is reportedly being planned for May 2022.

Will likely be called ‘Virtus’, replacing the Vento.

To be bigger and more premium than the Vento.

Expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and up to six airbags.

To be powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Based on recent reports, Volkswagen will globally unveil its upcoming compact sedan, likely to be called ‘Virtus’, in March 2022, and it will replace the long-in-the-tooth Vento. It is scheduled to reach markets in May, but the exact launch timeline will probably be confirmed during the reveal.

This is much like how Skoda is replacing the Rapid with the Slavia. The new VW and Skoda sedans will share their underpinnings, including the localised MQB A0 IN platform. Therefore, they’re expected to have similar proportions as well, which means the Virtus will likely be bigger than the Vento.

So You Know: In design, the VW sedan will be distinct from the upcoming Skoda, but have similar silhouettes.

Dimensions Skoda Slavia Volkswagen Vento Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Length 4541mm 4390mm 4549mm 4490mm 4440mm Width 1752mm 1699mm 1748mm 1730mm 1729mm Height 1487mm 1467mm 1489mm 1485mm 1475mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2553mm 2600mm 2650mm 2600mm Boot Space 521 Litres 454 litres 506 litres 510 litres 480 litres

(For reference)

The Virtus is expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a fully digital driver’s display (borrowed from the Taigun), ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, and a sunroof. Safety should be covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The VW sedan will get the same engines as the Slavia, Taigun, and Kushaq: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual will be standard, while the optional transmissions are a 6-speed automatic (for the 1-litre engine) and a 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre engine).

Considering it will be bigger and more premium than the outgoing Vento, expect the Virtus (particularly the top-spec variants) to command a sizeable premium, possibly priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. For reference, the Vento retails between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. It will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and Skoda Slavia.

