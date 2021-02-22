Modified On Feb 22, 2021 12:27 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The third-generation Harrier-based Safari gets more features and an automatic gearbox for the first time

The Safari is priced from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh.

Also available in an exclusive Safari Adventure variant.

Powered by a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine with the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic.

It will rival the likes of the MG Hector/Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and Jeep Compass.

Tata has launched the new 2021 Safari in India with prices starting from Rs 14.69 lakh and going up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is based on the Harrier but gets several distinctive elements including three-row seating, more features, and bigger dimensions. It also comes in the Adventure variant which just gets some cosmetic differences. Here's the detailed variant-wise pricing and comparison with the Harrier.

Safari Harrier Difference Powertrain Manual Automatic Manual Automatic XE Rs 14.69 lakh - Rs 13.99 lakh - Rs 70,000 XM/XMA Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.25 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 75,000 XT Rs 17.45 lakh - Rs 16.50 lakh - Rs 95,000 XT+ Rs 18.25 lakh - Rs 17.30 lakh - Rs 95,000 XZ Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 21.25 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh Adventure Edition (XZ+) Rs 20.20 lakh Rs 21.45 lakh - - -

The Safari comes in six variants: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. While the 7-seater configuration is available with all the variants, the 6-seating option comes only with the top-spec variant. All the variants demand around Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.35 lakh over the corresponding variants of the Harrier. As you go for the higher-spec variants, the price gap between both of them increase. The Safari Adventure is the top-spec variant that demands Rs 20,000 over the regular XZ+ variants.

When compared to the 5-seater Harrier, the Safari gets a new chrome-studded tri-arrow grille, new headlamp covering, bigger 18-inch alloys, an upright tail gate, a stepped up roof (non-sunroof variants), and a redesigned rear profile with a new tail lamp design. The Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier to allow extra seating space and a roomier cabin for the third row passengers.

The cabin of both the SUVs looks identical, except the Safari goes with a dual-tone black and white interior theme for higher variants. Features on board include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, an electronic parking brake, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is covered by six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, a rear parking camera, rear disc brakes, and corner stability programme.











The Safari Adventure Edition comes in a tropical green shade with piano black finishing replacing the chrome highlights inside and out, gunmetal grey alloy wheels, and a dual-tone light brown-black interior theme.

Under the bonnet, it carries Harrier’s 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine good for 170PS and 350Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. It comes with a FWD (front-wheel-drive) layout, but could later be equipped with AWD in case of a demand.

With these prices, the Harrier and Safari make a great competition-duo to the likes of the MG Hector/Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, 2021 Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson.

Read More on : Safari diesel