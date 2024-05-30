Modified On May 30, 2024 03:57 PM By Samarth for Tata Altroz Racer

The new teaser highlights both the sunroof and a unique Racer badge on the front fenders

The first teaser video of Tata Altroz Racer is out, hinting at its imminent launch. Diving deep into the teaser has revealed several features which are now confirmed in the upcoming Racer edition of the Tata Altroz.

Exterior Design Teased

The teaser showcases the sportier hatchback's side profile in a new dual-tone orange and black paint scheme as showcased on the model at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It carries a Racer badge on the front fenders to further set it apart from the standard Altroz.

Altroz Racer Edition also gets dual white stripes starting from the bonnet, extending to the roof, and ending with a race flag-inspired design. The teaser also confirms that the bonnet and pillars will be finished in all black to give it a floating roof-like effect. As confirmed from the teaser, the Altroz Racer will also get a single-pane sunroof.

Interiors and Features Teased

In the teaser, we got a sneak peak of the interiors as well, where the orange inserts around the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and gear lever are noticeable. The Racer Edition will also get new features like a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, orange ambient lighting, 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

As a bonus, the teaser also reveals the exhaust sound of the sportier variant of the premium hatchback. This model features a more peppy exhaust note cthan the standard Altroz, enhancing its sportier feel.

Powertrain

The Altroz Racer edition is set to get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon producing 120 PS and 170 Nm featuring a new 6-speed manual transmission and can also get a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

