New Renault Kiger Base vs Top Variants Explained In Images

Given the Authentic trim’s positioning, it does have its fair share of misses, but it is almost at par with the safety tech that’s offered on the fully loaded Emotion trim.

The facelifted Renault Kiger was launched in India recently, and the refreshed sub-4m SUV is available in four broad personas (variant lines): Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. As is the usual trend, the Authentic – being the entry-level variant – is majorly utilitarian but packs some useful safety tech. Here’s how it stacks up against the fully loaded Emotion trim of the new Kiger, starting with the exterior:

Front

Being the base-spec variant, the Authentic trim doesn’t get LED headlights as seen on the top-spec Emotion and hence features simple halogen bulbs. The LED headlights on the Emotion trim also get a follow-me-home function. What’s common to both, however, is the provision of LED DRLs that sit above the headlight clusters.

You can notice that the SUV has the same revised grille design on both the entry-level and fully loaded trims, along with the new ‘Renault’ logo in the centre. That said, the revised silver skid plate and the LED fog lamps that are present on the Emotion variant are missing on the Authentic trim.

Side

It’s from the sides that you can tell it’s a basic variant of the SUV, given the absence of body coloured door handles, a shark fin antenna, and alloy wheels. That said, it does have silver-finished roof rails (black on the fully loaded trim), blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators, and chunky body side cladding.

Wheels

Renault has fitted the base-spec Authentic trim of the new Kiger with 16-inch wheels with silver-finished wheel caps. If you pick the top-spec variant of the SUV, you get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which also feature red brake callipers at the front, although with turbo variants only.

Rear

At the back, the facelifted Kiger gets the same C-shaped LED tail lights and the ‘Kiger’ moniker, which is positioned right below the revised ‘Renault’ logo. Other features that are present on the top-spec variant but missing on the Authentic trim are a silver skid plate, a wiper with a washer, and a defogger.

Colour Options

The Kiger’s Authentic variant can be had in only three single-tone colourways: Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, and Stealth Black. On the other hand, the fully loaded Emotion trim gets all seven paint options, including the dual-tone paint shades. That said, the Radiant Red colourway is not available in a single-tone option on the Emotion, and only four exterior colours are available with a black roof option.

Interior

Step inside, and the bare bones nature of the Authentic trim is even more noticeable, thanks to a black and grey cabin theme, hard plastics, and the absence of a music system altogether. It has black fabric upholstery compared to the dual-tone white and grey leatherette upholstery on the Emotion trim. While the base variant gets the same 3-spoke steering wheel as the top-spec trim, it misses out on the steering-mounted audio and calling controls and the gloss-black accents.

All the chrome/silver finishes for the door pads, rotary AC dials, and inside door handles are done in black, further highlighting its utilitarian nature. That said, common bits include 60:40 split-folding rear seats, all four adjustable headrests, LED cabin lamps, and front and rear centre armrests with storage and cupholders for the former and latter, respectively.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the base-spec Authentic comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, manually adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, keyless entry, and all four power windows. The top-spec Emotion, on the other hand, is well kitted out and gets plenty of amenities such as ventilated front seats, auto climate control with rear AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger.

Standard safety features on offer include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The only difference on the top-spec is the inclusion of a rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

Renault offers the new Kiger with the following engine-gearbox combinations:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

*AMT- Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

While the updated Kiger comes with two petrol engines, the base-spec Authentic trim is offered only with the naturally aspirated unit and the manual gearbox. You can also have it with a retrofitted CNG kit from a Renault dealership for an additional Rs 79,500.

Price Range And Rivals

The Renault Kiger facelift is priced in the range of Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the higher-spec variants of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, while also serving as an alternative to other premium sub-4m SUVs, including the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet.