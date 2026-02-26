New Renault Duster Set To Launch On March 17, Pre-Bookings Underway

Renault India’s most cult nameplate, the Renault Duster, is back in all glory. After a grand unveiling on India’s 77th Republic Day, the new Duster is now set to be launched on March 17. By now, we are privy to most of the updates that have been given to this new generation of the iconic compact SUV, except for how it is about to be priced. Should you want to know more about the new Duster and its expected price, keed reading:

How Does The New Renault Duster Look?

The 2026 Renault Duster looks rugged yet a lot more modern. It has a bold fascia with slim eyebrow-style LED DRLs and a big DUSTER badge on the grille, giving it character.

The body features chunky cladding, squared-off wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, a connected LED light bar and C-shaped tail lamps make it look contemporary, while black roof rails and a silver skid plate make it look tougher, and recognisably a Duster.

Check out its design in more detail in this report.

Stepping Inside The New Renault Duster

The new Duster’s interior has a lot of modernity too. Its dashboard has a layered layout in a dark black theme with contrasting stitching and silver elements. It uses a dual-screen setup (infotainment plus digital driver display) for a modern look and includes traditional physical controls for functions like climate control, which is really appreciable.

The seats are upholstered in leatherette, and both front seats come with power adjustment and ventilation. Rear seats include a rear armrest, and there are four Type-C charging ports in the cabin, with a panoramic sunroof extending to the second row.

Overall, the interior layout features practical storage spaces, and important controls remain accessible via physical buttons.

Features & Safety Onboard

The Renault Duster doesn’t skimp on modern tech. It has got features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, a rear centre armrest with cup and phone holders, powered tailgate, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate and a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system.

The Duster takes care of enough safety, too. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a level-2 ADAS suite (advanced driver assistance systems).

What’s Under The Duster’s Hood?

The detailed specifications of the Renault Duster are given below:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT^

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

TBA - To Be Announced

Expected Price & Booking Details

We expect the Renault Duster to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its pre-launch bookings are already underway for Rs 21,000. To know more about the process and the delivery timelines, check out this report.

Too Many Rivals!

Well, the Renault Duster has started a segment in India that is now under most limelight. And that has hence resulted in a fierce competition between a bunch of capable SUVs. Take alternatives like the new Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.