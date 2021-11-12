Published On Nov 12, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

Maruti is offering the second-gen Celerio with two packs -- Active and Cool and Peppy and Stylish -- priced at Rs 27,590 and Rs 26,590 respectively

The Active and Cool pack includes door visor, chrome window kit, and boot mat.

The Peppy and Stylish pack includes orange fog lamp garnish and front and rear extender.

Exterior accessories include body side moulding, spoiler, and alloy wheels.

Interior accessories include seat covers, child seat, and trunk organiser.

The new Celerio is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-gen Maruti Celerio has gone on sale and is available in four trims -- LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ -- priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). While the design of the hatchback is quite simple with lots of curves, Maruti is offering a host of accessories for those who wish to enhance its appearance.

But before we delve into the individual accessory items on offer, let’s take a look at the two packs that are available:

Active and Cool (Red- Rs 27,590 and Silver- Rs 24,590) Peppy and Stylish (Orange- Rs 26,590) The Active and Cool pack consists of black body side moulding with chrome insert, door visor with inserts, chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, boot mat, wheel arch cladding, designer mat, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover. Maruti is offering chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish-orange, door sill guard, boot mat, front and rear extender, side skirts, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover.

Active and Cool and Peppy and Stylish packs

Apart from these packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories.

Accessory Item Price Front extender Rs 1,550 Rear extender Rs 1,450 Side skirts Rs 1,710 Spoiler Rs 2,590 Wheel arch cladding Rs 3,050 Rear windshield garnish Rs 890 Body graphics Rs 2,890 Machine-finished alloy wheels (set of four) Rs 26,360 Fog lamp garnish Rs 410 to Rs 510 Body side moulding with chrome insert Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,490 Chrome window kit Rs 1,690 Door visor/ door visor with chrome insert Rs 1,790/ Rs 1,990 Bumper corner protector Rs 330 to Rs 510 Interior styling kit Rs 7,990 to Rs 8,190 Door sill guard Rs 790 Boot mat Rs 1,390 Floor mats Rs 1,190 to Rs 1,590 Designer floor mats Rs 1,990 Seat covers Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,750 Touchscreen system Rs 11,050 to Rs 26,990 2-din audio system Rs 8,990 to Rs 13,819 Music system Rs 5,990 to Rs 8,550 Speakers Rs 1,025 to Rs 5,290 Air purifier Rs 4,590 to Rs 5,260 DIgital tyre inflator Rs 2,111 to Rs 2,590 In-car vacuum cleaner Rs 970 to Rs 1,990 In-car mobile fast charger Rs 1,550 Dual port mobile charger Rs 1,300 Steering wheel lock Rs 1,890 Trunk organiser Rs 1,399 Rear mobile holder (seat hook) Rs 340 Child seat Rs 29,900 Cushion Rs 1,070 Car care kit Rs 345 to Rs 1,525 Car polish Rs 475 Car wash and wax Rs 899 Car AC disinfectant Rs 715 Car interior cleaner Rs 415

Maruti is also offering additional accessories such as mud flaps, fog lamps, body cover, Suzuki Connect, reversing camera, rear parcel tray, and ORVM (outside rearview mirrors) covers.

The new Celerio gets a 1-litre petrol engine (67PS/89Nm), mated to a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. This unit features idle-start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. You can check out the Celerio’s variant-wise fuel efficiency figures and how they compare to the hatchback’s rivals here .

Maruti’s compact hatchback takes on the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Datsun GO, and Hyundai Santro. To know how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices, head here .

