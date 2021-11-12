New Maruti Celerio’s Accessories And Prices Detailed
Published On Nov 12, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio
Maruti is offering the second-gen Celerio with two packs -- Active and Cool and Peppy and Stylish -- priced at Rs 27,590 and Rs 26,590 respectively
The Active and Cool pack includes door visor, chrome window kit, and boot mat.
The Peppy and Stylish pack includes orange fog lamp garnish and front and rear extender.
Exterior accessories include body side moulding, spoiler, and alloy wheels.
Interior accessories include seat covers, child seat, and trunk organiser.
The new Celerio is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
The second-gen Maruti Celerio has gone on sale and is available in four trims -- LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ -- priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). While the design of the hatchback is quite simple with lots of curves, Maruti is offering a host of accessories for those who wish to enhance its appearance.
But before we delve into the individual accessory items on offer, let’s take a look at the two packs that are available:
|
Active and Cool (Red- Rs 27,590 and Silver- Rs 24,590)
|
Peppy and Stylish (Orange- Rs 26,590)
|
The Active and Cool pack consists of black body side moulding with chrome insert, door visor with inserts, chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, boot mat, wheel arch cladding, designer mat, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover.
|
Maruti is offering chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish-orange, door sill guard, boot mat, front and rear extender, side skirts, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover.
Apart from these packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories.
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front extender
|
Rs 1,550
|
Rear extender
|
Rs 1,450
|
Side skirts
|
Rs 1,710
|
Spoiler
|
Rs 2,590
|
Wheel arch cladding
|
Rs 3,050
|
Rear windshield garnish
|
Rs 890
|
Body graphics
|
Rs 2,890
|
Machine-finished alloy wheels (set of four)
|
Rs 26,360
|
Fog lamp garnish
|
Rs 410 to Rs 510
|
Body side moulding with chrome insert
|
Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,490
|
Chrome window kit
|
Rs 1,690
|
Door visor/ door visor with chrome insert
|
Rs 1,790/ Rs 1,990
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Rs 330 to Rs 510
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 7,990 to Rs 8,190
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 790
|
Boot mat
|
Rs 1,390
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 1,190 to Rs 1,590
|
Designer floor mats
|
Rs 1,990
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,750
|
Touchscreen system
|
Rs 11,050 to Rs 26,990
|
2-din audio system
|
Rs 8,990 to Rs 13,819
|
Music system
|
Rs 5,990 to Rs 8,550
|
Speakers
|
Rs 1,025 to Rs 5,290
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 4,590 to Rs 5,260
|
DIgital tyre inflator
|
Rs 2,111 to Rs 2,590
|
In-car vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 970 to Rs 1,990
|
In-car mobile fast charger
|
Rs 1,550
|
Dual port mobile charger
|
Rs 1,300
|
Steering wheel lock
|
Rs 1,890
|
Trunk organiser
|
Rs 1,399
|
Rear mobile holder (seat hook)
|
Rs 340
|
Child seat
|
Rs 29,900
|
Cushion
|
Rs 1,070
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 345 to Rs 1,525
|
Car polish
|
Rs 475
|
Car wash and wax
|
Rs 899
|
Car AC disinfectant
|
Rs 715
|
Car interior cleaner
|
Rs 415
Maruti is also offering additional accessories such as mud flaps, fog lamps, body cover, Suzuki Connect, reversing camera, rear parcel tray, and ORVM (outside rearview mirrors) covers.
The new Celerio gets a 1-litre petrol engine (67PS/89Nm), mated to a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. This unit features idle-start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. You can check out the Celerio’s variant-wise fuel efficiency figures and how they compare to the hatchback’s rivals here.
Maruti’s compact hatchback takes on the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Datsun GO, and Hyundai Santro. To know how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices, head here.
