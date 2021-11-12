HomeNew CarsNewsNew Maruti Celerio’s Accessories And Prices Detailed
Maruti is offering the second-gen Celerio with two packs -- Active and Cool and Peppy and Stylish -- priced at Rs 27,590 and Rs 26,590 respectively

  • The Active and Cool pack includes door visor, chrome window kit, and boot mat.

  • The Peppy and Stylish pack includes orange fog lamp garnish and front and rear extender.

  • Exterior accessories include body side moulding, spoiler, and alloy wheels.

  • Interior accessories include seat covers, child seat, and trunk organiser.

  • The new Celerio is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-gen Maruti Celerio has gone on sale and is available in four trims -- LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ -- priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). While the design of the hatchback is quite simple with lots of curves, Maruti is offering a host of accessories for those who wish to enhance its appearance.

But before we delve into the individual accessory items on offer, let’s take a look at the two packs that are available:

Active and Cool and Peppy and Stylish packs

Active and Cool (Red- Rs 27,590 and Silver- Rs 24,590)

Peppy and Stylish (Orange- Rs 26,590)

The Active and Cool pack consists of black body side moulding with chrome insert, door visor with inserts, chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, boot mat, wheel arch cladding, designer mat, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover.

Maruti is offering chrome window kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish-orange, door sill guard, boot mat, front and rear extender, side skirts, number plate garnish, tissue box, and steering cover.

Apart from these packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories.

Accessory Item

Price

Front extender

Rs 1,550

Rear extender

Rs 1,450

Side skirts

Rs 1,710

Spoiler

Rs 2,590

Wheel arch cladding

Rs 3,050

Rear windshield garnish

Rs 890

Body graphics

Rs 2,890

Machine-finished alloy wheels (set of four)

Rs 26,360

Fog lamp garnish

Rs 410 to Rs 510

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Rs 1,090 to Rs 2,490

Chrome window kit

Rs 1,690

Door visor/ door visor with chrome insert

Rs 1,790/ Rs 1,990

Bumper corner protector

Rs 330 to Rs 510

Interior styling kit

Rs 7,990 to Rs 8,190

Door sill guard

Rs 790

Boot mat

Rs 1,390

Floor mats

Rs 1,190 to Rs 1,590

Designer floor mats

Rs 1,990

Seat covers

Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,750

Touchscreen system

Rs 11,050 to Rs 26,990

2-din audio system

Rs 8,990 to Rs 13,819

Music system

Rs 5,990 to Rs 8,550

Speakers

Rs 1,025 to Rs 5,290

Air purifier

Rs 4,590 to Rs 5,260

DIgital tyre inflator

Rs 2,111 to Rs 2,590

In-car vacuum cleaner

Rs 970 to Rs 1,990

In-car mobile fast charger

Rs 1,550

Dual port mobile charger

Rs 1,300

Steering wheel lock

Rs 1,890

Trunk organiser

Rs 1,399

Rear mobile holder (seat hook)

Rs 340

Child seat

Rs 29,900

Cushion

Rs 1,070

Car care kit

Rs 345 to Rs 1,525

Car polish

Rs 475

Car wash and wax

Rs 899

Car AC disinfectant

Rs 715

Car interior cleaner

Rs 415

Maruti is also offering additional accessories such as mud flaps, fog lamps, body cover, Suzuki Connect, reversing camera, rear parcel tray, and ORVM (outside rearview mirrors) covers.

The new Celerio gets a 1-litre petrol engine (67PS/89Nm), mated to a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. This unit features idle-start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. You can check out the Celerio’s variant-wise fuel efficiency figures and how they compare to the hatchback’s rivals here.

Maruti’s compact hatchback takes on the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Datsun GO, and Hyundai Santro. To know how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices, head here.

