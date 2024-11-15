All
New Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Specifications Compared

Published On Nov 15, 2024 07:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

The Dzire comes with more features and a more efficient engine, but the Amaze offers more boot space and a more powerful 4-cylinder engine

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now on sale featuring new design, added features and a new Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine. The Dzire 2024 can be regarded as a direct rival to the Honda Amaze, which is also a well equipped offering in the sub-4m sedan segment. Let's see how the new-generation Dzire compares to the current-spec Honda Amaze in terms of specifications and features, at least on paper.

Note: A new-generation Honda Amaze is right around the corner, and its teaser sketches have already been released ahead of its price announcement on December 4.

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1735 mm

1695 mm

+40 mm

Height

1525 mm

Up to 1501 mm

+24 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2470 mm

(-20 mm)

Boot Space

382 litres

420 litres

(-38 litres)

New Maruti Dzire side

  • While both 2024 Dzire and Amaze are equal in length, the former is still 40 mm wider and 24 mm taller than the latter.

  • Surprisingly, the Amaze has a 20 mm longer wheelbase, and in addition it also offers 38 litres of extra boot loading capacity.

Powertrain

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol

Power

82 PS

70 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, CVT

New Maruti Dzire review

  • The new-generation Dzire is powered by a new Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. The Amaze, on the other hand, has a 4 cylinder petrol engine, however the engine size is same for both the sedans.

  • Honda’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 8 PS more power than Maruti’s Z series petrol engine. 

  • In automatic, the Dzire gets the option of a 5-speed AMT, meanwhile the Amaze comes with a CVT automatic.

  • Unlike the Amaze, the Dzire also comes with a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications Compared

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige seat upholstery

  • Leatherette steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige seat upholstery

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Comfort and Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

  • Auto-up/down driver’s side window

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC

  • Cruise control

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto-up/down driver’s side window

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera (segment-first)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

New Maruti Dzire dashboard

  • While both Dzire 2024 and Amaze offer a premium looking dual-tone black and beige cabin, the Dzire leads in terms of features.

  • Over the Amaze, the Dzire comes with features such as rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, and a 6-speaker Arkamys tuned sound system. The Dzire is also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

  • The Amaze, on other hand, comes with all basic amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and push-button start/stop.

  • The 2024 Dzire also offers a better safety package as it includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

  • The Amaze only comes with dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)

Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh

The new Dzire undercuts the entry-level variant of the Amaze Rs 41,000, however the Dzire in the top-spec is pricier than the Honda sedan.

Final Takeaway

New Maruti Dzire

From the above comparison, the Maruti Dzire emerges as the clear winner, offering more features, more efficient powertrain options, and an overall better safety package. The Dzire was also recently crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 5-star safety rating. In contrast, the Amaze was crash-tested in April 2024 and only managed to score a 2-star safety rating.

While both the Dzire and Amaze offer a comfortable ride, the suspension setup on the Dzire is slightly stiffer, though it doesn't affect the ride quality. We recommend test-driving both the new Dzire and Amaze before making your final purchase decision. The Amaze is set to receive a generational update in December 2024, with which it will get a fresh design and new features. So, if you're specifically looking for a Honda sedan, we suggest waiting for its launch.

So, 2024 Dzire or Amaze? Which subcompact sedan will you go for and why? Comment your answer below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire

