New Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Specifications Compared

Published On Nov 15, 2024 07:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

The Dzire comes with more features and a more efficient engine, but the Amaze offers more boot space and a more powerful 4-cylinder engine

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now on sale featuring new design, added features and a new Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine. The Dzire 2024 can be regarded as a direct rival to the Honda Amaze, which is also a well equipped offering in the sub-4m sedan segment. Let's see how the new-generation Dzire compares to the current-spec Honda Amaze in terms of specifications and features, at least on paper.

Note: A new-generation Honda Amaze is right around the corner, and its teaser sketches have already been released ahead of its price announcement on December 4.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1735 mm 1695 mm +40 mm Height 1525 mm Up to 1501 mm +24 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2470 mm (-20 mm) Boot Space 382 litres 420 litres (-38 litres)

While both 2024 Dzire and Amaze are equal in length, the former is still 40 mm wider and 24 mm taller than the latter.

Surprisingly, the Amaze has a 20 mm longer wheelbase, and in addition it also offers 38 litres of extra boot loading capacity.

Powertrain

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol Power 82 PS 70 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, CVT

The new-generation Dzire is powered by a new Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. The Amaze, on the other hand, has a 4 cylinder petrol engine, however the engine size is same for both the sedans.

Honda’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 8 PS more power than Maruti’s Z series petrol engine.

In automatic, the Dzire gets the option of a 5-speed AMT, meanwhile the Amaze comes with a CVT automatic.

Unlike the Amaze, the Dzire also comes with a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications Compared

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and beige cabin

Beige seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Dual-tone black and beige cabin

Beige seat upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort and Convenience Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

Auto-up/down driver’s side window

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Auto-up/down driver’s side window

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera (segment-first)

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both Dzire 2024 and Amaze offer a premium looking dual-tone black and beige cabin, the Dzire leads in terms of features.

Over the Amaze, the Dzire comes with features such as rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, and a 6-speaker Arkamys tuned sound system. The Dzire is also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

The Amaze, on other hand, comes with all basic amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and push-button start/stop.

The 2024 Dzire also offers a better safety package as it includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Amaze only comes with dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh

The new Dzire undercuts the entry-level variant of the Amaze Rs 41,000, however the Dzire in the top-spec is pricier than the Honda sedan.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, the Maruti Dzire emerges as the clear winner, offering more features, more efficient powertrain options, and an overall better safety package. The Dzire was also recently crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 5-star safety rating. In contrast, the Amaze was crash-tested in April 2024 and only managed to score a 2-star safety rating.

While both the Dzire and Amaze offer a comfortable ride, the suspension setup on the Dzire is slightly stiffer, though it doesn't affect the ride quality. We recommend test-driving both the new Dzire and Amaze before making your final purchase decision. The Amaze is set to receive a generational update in December 2024, with which it will get a fresh design and new features. So, if you're specifically looking for a Honda sedan, we suggest waiting for its launch.

So, 2024 Dzire or Amaze? Which subcompact sedan will you go for and why? Comment your answer below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Dzire AMT