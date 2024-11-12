All
2024 Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications Compared

Published On Nov 12, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

The 2024 Maruti Dzire has larger dimensions and more features over the Hyundai Aura

The new-generation Maruti Dzire comes with a new design and features, along with a more fuel efficient Z series petrol engine. The Dzire continues its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, which is also one of the most feature-packed subcompact sedans available in India. Here’s how the new-generation Dzire compares to the Aura in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Aura

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1735 mm

1680 mm

+ 55 mm

Height

1525 mm

1520 mm

+ 5 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2450 mm

No difference

New Maruti Dzire side

  • Both subcompact sedans are equal in terms of length and wheelbase.

  • However, the Dzire 2024 is wider and taller than the Aura by 55 mm and 5 mm, respectively.

  • If you are opting for CNG, the Aura has a more practical boot space as it gets dual cylinder technology. In this, two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel, which helps you to have enough space to accommodate your luggage in the boot.

Powertrain

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Aura

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

83 PS

69 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

114 Nm

95.2 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

New Maruti Dzire new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

  • The new-generation Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine while the Aura has a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.

  • While both sedans have similar power output in petrol and CNG, it’s the Dzire which produces 7 Nm of higher torque output in CNG over the Aura CNG.

  • Both Maruti and Hyundai subcompact sedans come with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT in petrol and a 5-speed manual transmission with the CNG powertrain.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Aura

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Rear wing spoiler

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige seat upholstery

  • Leatherette steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone black and grey cabin with copper inserts

  • Grey seat upholstery

  • Leatherette steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

  • Auto-up/down driver’s side window

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Auto-down driver’s side window

  • Cruise control

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Front and rear speakers

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera (segment-first)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

New Maruti Dzire dashboard

  • While both 2024 Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura are well equipped, it’s the Dzire which offers a better value package in terms of features. 

  • The Dzire gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and segment first features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Aura Touchscreen Infotainment System

  • The Aura, on other hand, has an 8-inch infotainment system, and misses out on sunroof and 360-degree camera. However, it comes with a rear parking camera.

  • In terms of safety, both Dzire and Aura are almost equally covered, as they both offer 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and TPMS.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Aura

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai Aura undercuts both entry-level and top-spec variants of the 2024 Dzire by Rs 30,000 and over Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Final Takeaway

Though the new-generation Maruti Dzire is slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Aura, given its list of features, the price premium feels justified. The Aura, on other hand, is also a well equipped sub-4m sedan, but it misses out on new and premium features like single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera that are available with the Dzire. Another thing which gives the Dzire an edge over the Aura is its proven safety, as it has already achieved a full 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The Aura, though, is yet to be crash tested by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.

Both Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire offer a comfortable ride quality and absorb potholes and undulations well. However, we recommend you to test drive both of these sedans back to back before you make any buying decision. 

So, which sub-4m sedan here would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

