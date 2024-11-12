2024 Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications Compared

The 2024 Maruti Dzire has larger dimensions and more features over the Hyundai Aura

The new-generation Maruti Dzire comes with a new design and features, along with a more fuel efficient Z series petrol engine. The Dzire continues its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, which is also one of the most feature-packed subcompact sedans available in India. Here’s how the new-generation Dzire compares to the Aura in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1735 mm 1680 mm + 55 mm Height 1525 mm 1520 mm + 5 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference

Both subcompact sedans are equal in terms of length and wheelbase.

However, the Dzire 2024 is wider and taller than the Aura by 55 mm and 5 mm, respectively.

If you are opting for CNG, the Aura has a more practical boot space as it gets dual cylinder technology. In this, two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel, which helps you to have enough space to accommodate your luggage in the boot.

Powertrain

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS 83 PS 69 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 114 Nm 95.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

The new-generation Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine while the Aura has a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.

While both sedans have similar power output in petrol and CNG, it’s the Dzire which produces 7 Nm of higher torque output in CNG over the Aura CNG.

Both Maruti and Hyundai subcompact sedans come with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT in petrol and a 5-speed manual transmission with the CNG powertrain.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Rear wing spoiler

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and beige cabin

Beige seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Dual-tone black and grey cabin with copper inserts

Grey seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Comfort and Convenience Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

Auto-up/down driver’s side window

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Auto-down driver’s side window

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Front and rear speakers Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera (segment-first)

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both 2024 Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura are well equipped, it’s the Dzire which offers a better value package in terms of features.

The Dzire gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and segment first features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

The Aura, on other hand, has an 8-inch infotainment system, and misses out on sunroof and 360-degree camera. However, it comes with a rear parking camera.

In terms of safety, both Dzire and Aura are almost equally covered, as they both offer 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and TPMS.

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai Aura undercuts both entry-level and top-spec variants of the 2024 Dzire by Rs 30,000 and over Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Final Takeaway

Though the new-generation Maruti Dzire is slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Aura, given its list of features, the price premium feels justified. The Aura, on other hand, is also a well equipped sub-4m sedan, but it misses out on new and premium features like single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera that are available with the Dzire. Another thing which gives the Dzire an edge over the Aura is its proven safety, as it has already achieved a full 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The Aura, though, is yet to be crash tested by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.

Both Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire offer a comfortable ride quality and absorb potholes and undulations well. However, we recommend you to test drive both of these sedans back to back before you make any buying decision.

So, which sub-4m sedan here would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

