2024 Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications Compared
Published On Nov 12, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire
The 2024 Maruti Dzire has larger dimensions and more features over the Hyundai Aura
The new-generation Maruti Dzire comes with a new design and features, along with a more fuel efficient Z series petrol engine. The Dzire continues its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, which is also one of the most feature-packed subcompact sedans available in India. Here’s how the new-generation Dzire compares to the Aura in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1680 mm
|
+ 55 mm
|
Height
|
1525 mm
|
1520 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2450 mm
|
No difference
-
Both subcompact sedans are equal in terms of length and wheelbase.
-
However, the Dzire 2024 is wider and taller than the Aura by 55 mm and 5 mm, respectively.
-
If you are opting for CNG, the Aura has a more practical boot space as it gets dual cylinder technology. In this, two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel, which helps you to have enough space to accommodate your luggage in the boot.
Powertrain
|
Model
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG
|
1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
83 PS
|
69 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
95.2 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
N/A - Naturally aspirated
-
The new-generation Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine while the Aura has a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.
-
While both sedans have similar power output in petrol and CNG, it’s the Dzire which produces 7 Nm of higher torque output in CNG over the Aura CNG.
-
Both Maruti and Hyundai subcompact sedans come with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT in petrol and a 5-speed manual transmission with the CNG powertrain.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both 2024 Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura are well equipped, it’s the Dzire which offers a better value package in terms of features.
-
The Dzire gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and segment first features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.
-
The Aura, on other hand, has an 8-inch infotainment system, and misses out on sunroof and 360-degree camera. However, it comes with a rear parking camera.
-
In terms of safety, both Dzire and Aura are almost equally covered, as they both offer 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and TPMS.
Price Range
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Hyundai Aura undercuts both entry-level and top-spec variants of the 2024 Dzire by Rs 30,000 and over Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Final Takeaway
Though the new-generation Maruti Dzire is slightly more expensive than the Hyundai Aura, given its list of features, the price premium feels justified. The Aura, on other hand, is also a well equipped sub-4m sedan, but it misses out on new and premium features like single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera that are available with the Dzire. Another thing which gives the Dzire an edge over the Aura is its proven safety, as it has already achieved a full 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The Aura, though, is yet to be crash tested by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.
Both Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire offer a comfortable ride quality and absorb potholes and undulations well. However, we recommend you to test drive both of these sedans back to back before you make any buying decision.
So, which sub-4m sedan here would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.
