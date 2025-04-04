You Can Avail Discounts Of Up To Rs 76,100 On Honda Cars This Month

Except the new Honda Amaze, which only gets a corporate benefit, all other cars from the carmaker get discounts on almost all variants

Discounts worth Rs 76,100 can be availed with the Honda Elevate, which is the most this month.

Old Honda Amaze offers up to Rs 57,200 off on the base-spec S variant.

Honda City carries a maximum discount of Rs 63,300, while the Hybrid variant gets a discount of up to Rs 65,000.

All offers are valid up to April 30, 2025.

Honda has announced discounts that will be applicable to its models in April 2025. As seen in the previous months, the new-generation Honda Amaze does not get any discount. However, other Honda cars, including the second-generation Honda Amaze and the current-spec Honda Elevate, Honda City and Honda City Hybrid, carry a discount of up to Rs 76,100. Let us take a look at these discounts in detail:

Old Honda Amaze (2nd Generation)

Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,200

The above discount is applicable to the base-spec S variant of the old Honda Amaze.

The second-generation Amaze is available in S and VX variants, which are priced between Rs 7.63 lakh and Rs 9.86 lakh.

Unlike March 2025, there is no discount this month on the fully-loaded VX variant.

Honda Elevate

Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 76,100

The top-spec ZX variant carries the aforementioned discounts in April 2025.

Other variants, namely the SV, V and VX, feature a reduced discount of up to Rs 56,100.

The Apex Edition also has a discount of up to Rs 56,100.

Prices of the Honda Elevate range between Rs 11.91 lakh and Rs 16.73 lakh.

Honda City

Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,300

All variants of the Honda City are offered with the above discounts.

The Honda City is priced from Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Like the petrol-powered Honda City, the City Hybrid also gets a uniform discount of up to Rs 65,000 in all variants.

The Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX variant that is priced at Rs 20.75 lakh.

Disclaimer:

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Additional corporate discounts are available on all cars (including the new Honda Amaze) for selected corporate entities.

Offers are based on the selected variant, colour, city and state. For the exact details of the offers, please contact your nearest dealership.

All offers are valid till April 30, 2025.

