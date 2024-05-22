New Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Variants Launched, Prices Start From Rs 16.89 Lakh

Published On May 22, 2024 01:03 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The new AX5 Select variants are available in the 7-seater layout only, but come with both petrol and diesel engine choices

The new AX5 Select slots between the AX3 and AX5 trims of the SUV.

Prices of the new variants range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

These new variants are more affordable by up to Rs 1.40 lakh over the corresponding AX5 variants.

Features on board include dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and dual front airbags.

Available with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines of the SUV, with their respective set of transmissions.

The Mahindra XUV700 has just received a new mid-spec AX5 Select (or AX5 S in short) trim, which slots between the AX3 and AX5 trims, and is available in the 7-seat layout only. It gets some premium and useful features of the next-in-line AX5 trim while carrying a relatively lower price tag.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant AX5 Select AX5 Difference Petrol MT Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh (Rs 1.30 lakh) Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh (Rs 1.30 lakh) Petrol MT E Rs 17.39 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (Rs 1.30 lakh) Diesel MT (156 PS) Rs 17.49 lakh – – Diesel MT (185 PS) Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh (Rs 80,000) Diesel AT (185 PS) Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.39 lakh (Rs 1.40 lakh)

As seen in the above table, the new AX5 Select variants are more affordable by up to Rs 1.40 lakh over the corresponding AX5 variants.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

Mahindra has equipped the new AX5 S variants with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation) with wireless connectivity, Alexa voice assistant, and push-button start/stop. In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

Compared to the next-in-line AX5 trim, the AX5 S variants miss out on LED headlights with LED DRLs and cornering functionality, dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lamps, cruise control, a reversing camera, and curtain airbags as well.

Gets The Same Powertrains

One area that remains unaltered is the engine and gearbox options of the SUV. The new AX5 Select variants come with the following powertrain choices:

Specification 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS 156 PS/ 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 360 Nm/ 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Only the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims of the SUV get an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with the diesel automatic powertrain.

Mahindra XUV700 Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 squares off against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, while its 5-seater version takes on the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

