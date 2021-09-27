MG Astor Will Be Available In Five Trims, To Launch Early Next Month

Published On Sep 27, 2021 12:41 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The compact SUV will pack segment-first ADAS and a cool robot-like personal AI assistant, which can mimic human emotions.

The Astor will be available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

The base-spec Style will only get the 1.5-litre petrol and manual combination.

The top-spec Savvy will only come with an automatic transmission.

The Astor will get a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The 1.5-litre unit to get 6-speed manual and 8-step CVT options.

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol can be paired with a 6-speed AT torque converter only.

Will get adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh.

The upcoming MG Astor’s trims are out ahead of its October launch. The compact SUV has already reached dealerships, and unofficial pre-bookings are underway for Rs 50,000.

Trims 1.5-litre petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Style 6-speed manual - Super 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Smart 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Sharp 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Savvy CVT 6-speed AT

A quick rundown of the table above. The Astor will be available in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The base-spec Style will only be provided with the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission. The top-spec Savvy will not get a manual gearbox option.

The other three trims will come with all the powertrain options as detailed in the table. The range-topping Savvy will likely get an exclusive red colour option.

The Astor gets a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can be paired with 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the latter only gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Now, the features at a glance. The Astor gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and LED lighting. It is also the first car in India to get a robot-like device acting as a personal AI assistant.

MG Astor features segment-first ADAS (autonomous driver assistance system) features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring. Safety is further covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and hill descent control.

The MG Astor is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , and Skoda Kushaq .