Take a close look at the design and functionalities of the Astor’s premium cabin

MG Motor India is ready to enter the compact SUV space with the Astor. The carmaker has taken the segment-dominating rivals seriously and strapped the Astor with segment-first features and premium styling. We’ve shared our first impressions of the MG offering, and now you can take a detailed look at the interiors and features of the Astor below:

The Astor’s cabin will be offered in three colour themes: all-black, dual-tone black and ivory, and dual-tone black and sangria red. The last one is what significantly distinguishes the cabin from its rivals.

Not only is the cabin vibrant, but it is excellent to the touch as well, thanks to the use of soft-touch materials for the dashboard and leatherette upholstery on multiple elements inside.

The three-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in a mix of perforated and non-perforated materials. It has a flattened bottom for sportier ergonomics, with a silver insert as the bottom spoke (in a glossy black surround). The steering-mounted controls are conventional, with buttons to control the infotainment, handsfree telephony, driver’s display, and voice commands.

The controls for the MG Astor’s driver assist features take the form of a third stalk behind the steering wheel. The usual two stalks on either end control the wipers, lights, and indicators. The third stalk on the left side sits below the wiper controls and operates the adaptive cruise control.

MG has equipped the Astor with a digitised instrument cluster (not to be confused with the digital driver displays offered in more premium cars). It has a 7-inch display at the centre, and you can toggle between the information on the screen using the steering-mounted controls. There are digital readouts on either side of the display -- speedometer and fuel level on the left and tachometer and engine temperature on the right.

The highlight reel of the MG Astor’s dashboard is this little robot-like device that’s the ‘face’ of the personal AI assistant. It is mounted so that it can turn to ‘look’ at the person interacting with it via voice commands, and its display can simulate human expressions. The AI is capable of conversation-based interactions (much like Apple’s Siri) and offers voice-enabled functions like in-vehicle controls, setting navigation, and fetching information from Wikipedia.

The Astor’s 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is like a tablet on the dashboard, under the central AC vents. It’s not the most colourful OS, but it helps operate various aspects of the Astor: media, apps, navigation, climate control, advanced driver assists, smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and the digital AI assistant.

There’s an array of controls under the central display that act as hotkeys for the home page of the infotainment, volume controls, and climate controls.

Just under the array of controls is the central console’s storage space with a 12V power socket and two USB ports.

The Astor gets automatic transmissions for both engines: 1.5-litre petrol mated to an 8-step CVT and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed torque converter. There are controls for some of Astor’s safety features on the top and bottom of the transmission console, and the design around that console is finished in a carbon fibre theme for a sporty look.

At the top of the transmission console, you have the controls for hill descent, traction, and the 360-degree camera. At the bottom, you’ll find the electronic parking brake and auto hold for the brakes.

The centre console is designed so that it rises from the transmission tunnel to the front armrest. Between them, you’ll find the diagonally aligned cupholders.

The turbine-shaped air vents are on either end of the dashboard. The front passenger’s section of the dashboard also bears a special badge highlighting MG’s British heritage.

The Astor’s seats are finished in wine-red and black upholstery in this interior specification. The front seats offer adequate comfort and support. The driver’s seat is 6-way electrically adjustable.

MG has opened up the Astor’s cabin by fitting it with a panoramic sunroof.

The rear bench comes with headrests and three-point seatbelts for all three occupants. It also has a fold-out armrest in the middle seat with a flip-lid for cupholders.

The Astor has rear AC vents with two USB charge ports underneath.

MG has not specified the Astor’s boot capacity, but it sure seems big enough for a couple of overnight trolley bags.

ADAS and more via central display

You can control various aspects of the Astor’s advanced driver assists like the forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, rear drive assist, lane change assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Astor’s lane assist system has differing levels of functionality and sensitivity.

It also has different steering modes for different driving environments. The steering can be electronically weighted to offer more confidence when driving at highway speeds.

You can switch between cameras while using the Astor’s 360-degree viewing system.

Expected Launch

The MG Astor is scheduled to launch in early October with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.

