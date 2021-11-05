Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:37 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

The Astor is the latest compact SUV to be launched in India. Which of its variants will be best suited for your needs?

MG has launched the Astor in India. The first 5000 customers will have the option of snapping it up at introductory prices. Its deliveries are underway and the first lot of cars will be delivered by the end of December, and prices will be hiked after that. The Astor is available in five variants and if you are looking to buy one, take a look at our detailed analysis of each variant.

But before we start going over the variants with a fine tooth comb, take a look at the powertrain specs:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine Max Power 110PS 140PS Peak Torque 144Nm 220Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/8-speed CVT 6-speed AT

The Astor is available in five colours:

Spiced Orange

Aurora Silver

Glazed Red

Candy White

Starry Black

There are no dual tone colour schemes available with the Astor.

Prices

Take a look at the prices of all the variants in the table below:

Variants 1.5-litre/manual 1.5-litre/CVT 1.3-litre/AT Style Rs 9.78 lakh - - Super Rs 11.28 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh - Smart Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Sharp Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Savvy - Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh

The Sharp variant of the Asto, when specced with the ADAS package, becomes the Savvy variant. To do so for the 1.5-litre engine with the CVT transmission, you will have to shell out Rs 80,000 over its price. In case of the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, you will only have to shell out Rs 60,000 more. Alternatively, you can also spec the Sharp variant with just the Sangria red interior for Rs 10,000 only.

Take a look at our snapshot verdicts of all the verdicts in the table below. Click on a variant to read about it in detail:

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

If there is anything specific that you would like to know about the MG Astor, then you can reach out to us in the comments below.

