MG Astor Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:37 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

The Astor is the latest compact SUV to be launched in India. Which of its variants will be best suited for your needs?

MG has launched the Astor in India. The first 5000 customers will have the option of snapping it up at introductory prices. Its deliveries are underway and the first lot of cars will be delivered by the end of December, and prices will be hiked after that. The Astor is available in five variants and if you are looking to buy one, take a look at our detailed analysis of each variant.

But before we start going over the variants with a fine tooth comb, take a look at the powertrain specs:

 

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine

Max Power

110PS

140PS

Peak Torque

144Nm

220Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/8-speed CVT

6-speed AT

The Astor is available in five colours: 

  • Spiced Orange

  • Aurora Silver

  • Glazed Red

  • Candy White

  • Starry Black

There are no dual tone colour schemes available with the Astor.

Prices

Take a look at the prices of all the variants in the table below:

Variants

1.5-litre/manual

1.5-litre/CVT

1.3-litre/AT

Style

Rs 9.78 lakh

-

-

Super

Rs 11.28 lakh

Rs 12.68 lakh

-

Smart

Rs 12.98 lakh

Rs 14.18 lakh

Rs 15.88 lakh

Sharp

Rs 13.98 lakh

Rs 14.98 lakh

Rs 16.78 lakh

Savvy

-

Rs 15.78 lakh

Rs 17.38 lakh

The Sharp variant of the Asto, when specced with the ADAS package, becomes the Savvy variant. To do so for the 1.5-litre engine with the CVT transmission, you will have to shell out Rs 80,000 over its price. In case of the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, you will only have to shell out Rs 60,000 more. Alternatively, you can also spec the Sharp variant with just the Sangria red interior for Rs 10,000 only.

Take a look at our snapshot verdicts of all the verdicts in the table below. Click on a variant to read about it in detail:

Variant

Verdict

Style

Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.

Super

Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.

Smart

A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.

Sharp

Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.

Savvy

Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

If there is anything specific that you would like to know about the MG Astor, then you can reach out to us in the comments below.

Dhruv
A
abhimanue
Nov 5, 2021 2:09:51 PM

Its good.In this segment any other brands provide this much features and safety.and U would get features and safety in one car.I would re cament

