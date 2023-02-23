Modified On Feb 23, 2023 04:10 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The German luxury marque has officially revealed its latest infotainment system for the upcoming E-Class

Mercedes-Benz will globally unveil its next-generation E-Class in April. Prior to that though, the German car manufacturer has unveiled the new generation infotainment system that will be offered on the new E-Class and some of the intriguing features on offer.

The star attraction is the new MBUX Superscreen with a large, single-piece glass surface over the central and passenger-side touchscreens. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the more interesting features to be present in the new E-Class that caught our attention:

Selfie Camera For Video Calls

If you are inside the new E-Class, you no longer need to turn on your laptop to participate in video conferences. There is a camera housed above the Superscreen dashboard aimed inwards and can be used to participate in video meetings through Zoom or Webex applications. It can also be used for cabin selfies. This camera cannot be used when the car is being driven for safety reasons.

Sound Visualisation

With the visualisation function, the ambient mood lighting within the new E-Class interior becomes more intuitive. On the top of the instrument panel and in front of the door panels, an active light strip has been placed to offer visual interpretations of the music played. For example, fast music can cause rapid light changes, whilst slow music can develop merging light moods.

Given that Mercedes has one of the best ambient lighting systems in the industry, this could be the best sound-related lighting feature to date. It works in combination with the E-Class’ Burmester 4D surround sound and the sound transducers fitted into the seat backrests.

Motion Sickness Prevention

The new E-Class debuts an 'Energizing Comfort’ function that aids in the prevention of motion sickness. When engaged, it asks the user to incline the seat, adjusts the cushioning, and supplies fragranced fresh air to change the passenger's mood.

These are only some of the cool features from the tech-laded new generation E-Class. More details about the upcoming model are expected to be announced ahead of the official unveiling.

Following its first global debut in Europe, the new E-Class is expected to reach India by early 2024 if not sooner. The top-selling Mercedes model rivals the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Volvo S90.

