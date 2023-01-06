Modified On Jan 06, 2023 02:03 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Cabriolet

The convertible AMG can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds!

The fully-imported Merc AMG E53 Cabriolet is priced at Rs 1.3 Crore

Gets a 3-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which is rated at 435PS and 520Nm.

Sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds; top speed up to 250kmph.

Based on the two-door E-Class coupe.

Features 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, adaptive sport suspension, and AMG-excljusive braking and exhaust.

Mercedes Benz has launched the fully-imported AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). It’s among the handful convertible sedans you can get in India, that too a performance focused one.

The AMG E53 Cabriolet is based on the two-door E-Class coupe, which sadly isn’t on sale in the country. It gets an acoustic all-season soft top, which when pulled up, gives you a quiet ambience. And if you want to keep the top down, it also gets AIRCAP, which is an retractable wind deflector, which can also keep the top-down driving the quietest as possible. Mainly, you can use the rear two seats thanks to the AIRCAP.

Mercedes has pumped the AMG E53 Cabriolet with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. The AMG engine puts out 435PS and 520Nm on tap and there’s an e-boost too, which adds 22PS and 250Nm more! It can make the 0-100 dash in just 4.5 seconds while the top speed has been electronically limited up to 250kmph.

The Cabriolet also gets Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system which, through buttons, can send up to 100 percent power to the rear wheels. Other performance-enhancing features include AMG adaptive sport suspension, 3-stage ESP, dynamic cornering assist, AMG braking system, and AMG Sport exhaust system.

Talking about the luxuries, the convertible features powered front sport seats, AIRSCARF neck-level heating system, 64-colour LED ambient lighting, 12.3-inch display for the touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster, and Burmester sound system. Safety’s taken care of by 7 airbags, active braking assist, blind spot monitoring, and parking assist.

As of now, there’s no other performance convertible in this price range. Anyways convertibles are almost extinct in India. However, it feels good to know Mercedes has bought back atleast one of them.

