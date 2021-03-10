Maruti Vitara Brezza Reclaims Top Spot From Hyundai Venue In February 2021 Sales

Published On Mar 10, 2021 08:01 AM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Renault Kiger recorded decent first-month sales while most rivals saw a dip in month-on-month demand

The subcompact SUV segment is as crowded as it has ever been and accounted for more than 54,000 vehicle sales total in February 2021. Even though multiple carmakers have joined the fray over the last year, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a consistently popular sub-4m SUV. Only the Hyundai Venue has been able to sustain the challenge for the top-spot with the two cars swapping places every few months. The Brezza has topped the segment’s monthly sales again and the recently launched Renault Kiger secured a respectable fifth spot in its first month. Let’s take a detailed look at how every sub-4m SUV fared in terms of monthly sales:

February 2021 January 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 11585 10623 9.05 21.51 24.37 -2.86 9809 Hyundai Venue 11224 11779 -4.71 20.84 36.63 -15.79 9820 Kia Sonet 7997 8859 -9.73 14.85 0 14.85 7870 Tata Nexon 7929 8225 -3.59 14.72 13.82 0.9 6526 Renault Kiger 3226 0 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 0 Mahindra XUV300 3174 4612 -31.17 5.89 8.63 -2.74 4103 Ford EcoSport 3171 2266 39.93 5.88 13.18 -7.3 2617 Nissan Magnite 2991 3031 -1.31 5.55 0 5.55 599 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2549 3005 -15.17 4.73 0 4.73 1768

Takeaways

The Maruti Vitara Brezza was the most popular sub-4m SUV in February 2021 thanks to a 9 percent increase in month-on-month (MoM) sales. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dropped by nearly 3 per cent and currently stands at 21.51 per cent.

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV saw a MoM drop of nearly 5 per cent, sliding the Venue to second in the monthly sales charts. It was the only other model in the segment to cross the 10,000 mark and was only 361 units behind the Brezza for February 2021.

The Kia Sonet witnessed a MoM decline of nearly 10 per cent with less than 8,000 units sold in the previous month. It managed to keep the third-spot in monthly sales by a margin of just 68 units.

Tata’s Nexon was the next best-selling subcompact SUV in February 2021 with 7,929 units sold. Its MoM demand dropped by more than 3 percent while the YoY market share has gone up by nearly 1 percent.

The Renault Kiger launched in mid-February but still racked up over 3,200 units to be the fifth best-selling subcompact SUV of the month.

The Mahindra XUV300 witnessed the biggest MoM decline in the segment at 31 percent with only 3,174 units sold. This was despite the launch of the new petrol-AMT variants during the same period.

Ford’s subcompact SUV showed the best recovery in the segment with a MoM increase of nearly 40 per cent. This put the EcoSport as the seventh best-selling sub-4m SUV with 3,171 units sold in February, just 3 fewer than its Mahindra rival.

The Nissan Magnite amassed over 35,000 bookings before February started but it seems the rollout is a bit slow. Less than 3,000 units were shipped last month placing it eighth in the monthly charts.

In the ninth and final spot for subcompact SUV sales in February 2021, we have the Toyota Urban Cruiser (badge-engineered version of the Brezza). It saw a MoM decline of 15 percent with only 2,549 units sold. In other segments, that would still be a decent figure but this does highlight the level of competition in this segment.

More brands and models are lining up to join this segment in the future, including premium names like Citroen and Jeep.

