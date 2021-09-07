Maruti Vitara Brezza Is The Best Selling Sub-compact SUV For August 2021

Modified On Sep 07, 2021 04:09 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The most competitively priced, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, are at the bottom of the table

The sub-compact SUV continues to be one of the most popular segments, offering us nine cars. You can choose between the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Read ahead to know how well have they fared in the sales chart of August 2021:

August 2021 July 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 12906 12676 1.81 23.95 26.45 -2.5 10373 Tata Nexon 10287 10287 0 19.09 19.84 -0.75 8052 Ford EcoSport 396 1635 -75.77 0.73 10.56 -9.83 3021 Mahindra XUV300 5861 6027 -2.75 10.87 11.45 -0.58 3466 Hyundai Venue 8377 8185 2.34 15.54 31.67 -16.13 8514 Kia Sonet 7752 7675 1 14.38 0 14.38 7414 Renault Kiger 2669 3557 -24.96 4.26 - - 2797 Nissan Magnite 2984 4073 -26.73 5.53 0 5.53 2901 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2654 2448 8.41 4.92 0 4.92 2205 Total 53886 56563 -4.73 99.27

The Vitara Brezza is the best selling sub-compact SUV, reporting 12,906 units sold in August 2021. It continues to have the largest market share of 23.95 percent, although seeing a minor 2.5 percent decline over 2020.

The second position is taken up by the Tata Nexon, reporting 10,287 units sold in August as well as July 2021.

The Hyundai Venue comes in at the third position, recording sales of 8,377 units last month. It saw a considerable 30 percent decline in the Y-o-Y market share.

Following the Venue, we have the Kia Sonet, of which 7,752 units were sold in August, compared to 7,675 units in July.

The Mahindra XUV300 maintains its fifth position in the table, with sales of 5,861 units last month.

The Nissan Magnite saw a considerable 25 percent decline in the monthly sales from 4,073 units in July to 2,984 units in August.

Similarly, the Renault Kiger also saw a 25 percent sales decline from 3,557 units to 2,669 units. Out of the two, Nissan Magnite continues to be more popular.

The second-last place is taken up by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which maintains its average sale of between 2000-2500 units.

The Ecosport has finished up last, reporting just 396 units sold last month. It saw a drastic 75 percent monthly sales decline from 1635 units reported in July. Its Y-o-Y market share has also fallen by around 10 percent. This could possibly be due to the facelifted Ecosport coming in shortly.

