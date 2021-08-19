Ford Ecosport Facelift Spied Undisguised Before Launch

Published On Aug 19, 2021 08:13 AM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

The facelifted model will get visual enhancements as well as additional features

The facelifted Ecosport is expected to be launched soon.

Going by the spy shots, it will get a completely fresh front profile with new alloy wheels and minor changes at the back.

The cabin is likely to be tweaked along with new features.

It will continue with its 122PS 1.5-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

While the petrol engine will continue with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT, the diesel could gain a 6-speed manual.

The facelifted Ford Ecosport has been spied on the roads without any camouflage. Going by the spy shots, it will get a refreshed exterior profile and perhaps a few upgrades in the cabin.

The spied model here gets a new front grille with chrome and gloss black surround, inverted ‘L’ shaped LED DRLs, new round fog lamps, a wider central air dam, and a redesigned skid plate. Most of the front profile has been refreshed, save for the projector headlamps. Seems like it will also be available in a new Orange colour.

The rear remains unchanged save for the new skid plate The boot-mounted spare wheel indicates it will also get new alloy wheels. The cabin is also expected to be revised with some additional features.

The SUV features an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, and paddle shifters.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill launch assist, ISOFIX, and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, the sub-4m SUV will continue with the 1.5-litre petrol (122PS/149Nm) and diesel engines (100PS/215Nm). The former will come with the option of a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter as before, whereas the diesel engine could get a 6-speed manual in place of the currently available 5-speed MT.

The Ecosport is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , and Renault Kiger .

