Maruti Victoris LXi vs Grand Vitara Sigma: Base Variants Specifications Compared

Both get a near-identical feature set and come with the same engine-gearbox option. But which one offers better value for money?

The Maruti Victoris SUV was recently introduced in the compact SUV segment alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara, through which the carmaker aims to take on the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta. While the Victoris is an Arena offering, the Grand Vitara is sold exclusively via the Nexa chain of showrooms. Both the Maruti SUVs are well-loaded with features right from their base variants. We have now compared the specifications of their entry-level trims to help you pick the right model as per your requirements, starting with their prices:

Prices

NOTE: Maruti is yet to reveal the revised prices for the Grand Vitara after the GST rate cut announcement.

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh* Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh

*introductory

Both prices ex-showroom pan-India

When prices of the entry-level variants of the two Maruti compact SUVs are considered, it’s the newly launched Victoris that is cheaper by nearly Rs 1 lakh. But do note that the Grand Vitara’s prices will drop once the new GST rates go into effect.

Dimensions

Parameter Maruti Victoris LXi Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma Difference Length 4,360 mm 4,345 mm + 15 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,795 mm No difference Height 1,655 mm 1,645 mm + 10 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm No difference

As both the Maruti offerings are placed in the compact SUV segment, they are almost neck and neck in terms of their overall dimensions. Both the Victoris and Grand Vitara have the same width and an identical wheelbase; it’s the former that is slightly longer and taller here.

Powertrain Options

Maruti is offering the entry-level variants of the two SUVs with the following engine options:

Specification 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine Power 103 PS Torque 137 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD* Claimed Fuel Efficiency Victoris- 21.18 kmpl (MT)/ Grand Vitara - 21.11 kmpl (MT)

*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

The base-spec LXi and Sigma trims of both the Victoris and Grand Vitara, respectively, come with the same engine and gearbox options, along with the same front-wheel-drive setup. All specifications remain unchanged between the two models when this engine-gearbox combination is considered, save for the slightly better claimed mileage figure on the newer SUV.

Maruti also offers the same mild-hybrid powertrain with an optional CNG kit on both the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs. The carmaker offers an optional CNG kit from the base variant of the Victoris SUV. That said, for those looking to buy the Grand Vitara CNG, the range starts from the next-in-line Delta trim.

Features On Board

Feature Highlights Maruti Victoris LXi Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma Exterior Halogen projector headlights

Halogen positioning lamps

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

ORVMs with turn indicators

Rear spoiler

Sharfin antenna Halogen projector headlights

LED positioning lamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

ORVMs with turn indicators

Rear spoiler

Sharkfin antenna Interior Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents

Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

Black fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Black and maroon dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents on the dashboard and door pads

Black and maroon fabric seat upholstery

Black fabric trims on the door pads

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

All four power windows

Type-A USB port (front)

Push-button start/stop

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Cabin air filter

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Keyless entry

Day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror) Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Reclining rear seats

All four power windows

Push-button start/stop

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Cabin air filter

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Keyless entry

Day/night IRVM Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Dual speakers

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Not Available Safety Six airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear defogger

Tyre repair kit Six airbags

ESP

Hill-hold assist

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre repair kit

Rear defogger

Although the LXi and Sigma are the entry-level trims of the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs, respectively, both are pretty well equipped in terms of tech. Common features include all four power windows, automatic climate control, and 17-inch steel wheels with covers. Their safety net is loaded too, thanks to features like six airbags, 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre repair kit.

The only benefit the Grand Vitara Sigma has over the Victoris LXi is reclining rear seats. On the other hand, the Victoris LXi – being the more modern of the two – gets even a touchscreen infotainment unit, a Type-A USB port at the front, a dual-speaker setup, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.

Verdict

If you want a relatively modern-looking compact Maruti SUV with some latest features and, more importantly, a touchscreen infotainment system, we would strongly suggest you pick the Victoris LXi.

Both the base-spec variants get a price difference of nearly Rs 1 lakh for now, with the Victoris starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the price difference between the two variants in question is likely to come down once Maruti reveals the revised prices of the Grand Vitara following the updated GST tax slabs. Both get the same engine and gearbox option, with the Victoris also offering the choice of a CNG kit on the entry-level trim. Given that the Victoris is a newer offering, it is likely to have a high waiting period, which could work in favour of the Grand Vitara.

Which one would you buy and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

