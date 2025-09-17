All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Victoris LXi vs Grand Vitara Sigma: Base Variants Specifications Compared

    Published On Sep 17, 2025 07:31 PM By Rohit

    941 Views
    • Write a comment

    Both get a near-identical feature set and come with the same engine-gearbox option. But which one offers better value for money?

    Maruti Victoris LXi vs Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma: Specifications compared

    The Maruti Victoris SUV was recently introduced in the compact SUV segment alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara, through which the carmaker aims to take on the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta. While the Victoris is an Arena offering, the Grand Vitara is sold exclusively via the Nexa chain of showrooms. Both the Maruti SUVs are well-loaded with features right from their base variants. We have now compared the specifications of their entry-level trims to help you pick the right model as per your requirements, starting with their prices:

    Prices

    Maruti Victoris base-spec LXi variant exterior design
    Maruti Grand Vitara base-spec Sigma variant

    NOTE: Maruti is yet to reveal the revised prices for the Grand Vitara after the GST rate cut announcement. 

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh*

    Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh

    *introductory

    Both prices ex-showroom pan-India

    When prices of the entry-level variants of the two Maruti compact SUVs are considered, it’s the newly launched Victoris that is cheaper by nearly Rs 1 lakh. But do note that the Grand Vitara’s prices will drop once the new GST rates go into effect. 

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris base-spec LXi variant exterior design
    Maruti Grand Vitara base-spec Sigma variant

    Parameter

    Maruti Victoris LXi

    Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma

    Difference

    Length

    4,360 mm

    4,345 mm

    + 15 mm

    Width

    1,795 mm

    1,795 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1,655 mm

    1,645 mm

    + 10 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,600 mm

    2,600 mm

    No difference

    As both the Maruti offerings are placed in the compact SUV segment, they are almost neck and neck in terms of their overall dimensions. Both the Victoris and Grand Vitara have the same width and an identical wheelbase; it’s the former that is slightly longer and taller here.

    Also Check Out: Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti is offering the entry-level variants of the two SUVs with the following engine options:

    Specification

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    Power

    103 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    Victoris- 21.18 kmpl (MT)/ Grand Vitara - 21.11 kmpl (MT)

    *FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

    The base-spec LXi and Sigma trims of both the Victoris and Grand Vitara, respectively, come with the same engine and gearbox options, along with the same front-wheel-drive setup. All specifications remain unchanged between the two models when this engine-gearbox combination is considered, save for the slightly better claimed mileage figure on the newer SUV.

    Maruti also offers the same mild-hybrid powertrain with an optional CNG kit on both the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs. The carmaker offers an optional CNG kit from the base variant of the Victoris SUV. That said, for those looking to buy the Grand Vitara CNG, the range starts from the next-in-line Delta trim.

    Features On Board

    Maruti Victoris base-spec LXi variant
    Maruti Grand Vitara base-spec Sigma variant

    Feature Highlights

    Maruti Victoris LXi

    Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma

    Exterior

    • Halogen projector headlights

    • Halogen positioning lamps

    • LED tail lights

    • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

    • Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

    • ORVMs with turn indicators

    • Rear spoiler

    • Sharfin antenna

    • Halogen projector headlights

    • LED positioning lamps

    • LED DRLs

    • LED tail lights

    • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

    • Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

    • ORVMs with turn indicators

    • Rear spoiler

    • Sharkfin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents

    • Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Black and maroon dual-tone cabin theme with silver accents on the dashboard and door pads

    • Black and maroon fabric seat upholstery

    • Black fabric trims on the door pads

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort and Convenience

    • Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • All four power windows

    • Type-A USB port (front)

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Cabin air filter

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Keyless entry

    • Day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • Analogue instrument cluster with multi-information display (MID)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Reclining rear seats

    • All four power windows

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Cabin air filter

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Keyless entry

    • Day/night IRVM

    Infotainment

    • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Dual speakers

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Not Available

    Safety

    • Six airbags

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • ABS with EBD and brake assist

    • Rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear defogger

    • Tyre repair kit

    • Six airbags

    • ESP

    • Hill-hold assist

    • ABS with EBD and brake assist

    • Rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Tyre repair kit

    • Rear defogger

    Although the LXi and Sigma are the entry-level trims of the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs, respectively, both are pretty well equipped in terms of tech. Common features include all four power windows, automatic climate control, and 17-inch steel wheels with covers. Their safety net is loaded too, thanks to features like six airbags, 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre repair kit.

    The only benefit the Grand Vitara Sigma has over the Victoris LXi is reclining rear seats. On the other hand, the Victoris LXi – being the more modern of the two – gets even a touchscreen infotainment unit, a Type-A USB port at the front, a dual-speaker setup, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.

    Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

    Verdict

    Maruti Victoris base-spec LXi variant rear design

    If you want a relatively modern-looking compact Maruti SUV with some latest features and, more importantly, a touchscreen infotainment system, we would strongly suggest you pick the Victoris LXi.

    Maruti Grand Vitara base-spec Sigma variant

    Both the base-spec variants get a price difference of nearly Rs 1 lakh for now, with the Victoris starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the price difference between the two variants in question is likely to come down once Maruti reveals the revised prices of the Grand Vitara following the updated GST tax slabs. Both get the same engine and gearbox option, with the Victoris also offering the choice of a CNG kit on the entry-level trim. Given that the Victoris is a newer offering, it is likely to have a high waiting period, which could work in favour of the Grand Vitara.

    Which one would you buy and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Victoris LXi vs Grand Vitara Sigma: Base Variants Specifications Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience