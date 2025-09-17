Maruti Victoris LXi vs Grand Vitara Sigma: Base Variants Specifications Compared
Published On Sep 17, 2025 07:31 PM By Rohit
-
- Write a comment
Both get a near-identical feature set and come with the same engine-gearbox option. But which one offers better value for money?
The Maruti Victoris SUV was recently introduced in the compact SUV segment alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara, through which the carmaker aims to take on the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta. While the Victoris is an Arena offering, the Grand Vitara is sold exclusively via the Nexa chain of showrooms. Both the Maruti SUVs are well-loaded with features right from their base variants. We have now compared the specifications of their entry-level trims to help you pick the right model as per your requirements, starting with their prices:
Prices
NOTE: Maruti is yet to reveal the revised prices for the Grand Vitara after the GST rate cut announcement.
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh*
|
Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh
*introductory
Both prices ex-showroom pan-India
When prices of the entry-level variants of the two Maruti compact SUVs are considered, it’s the newly launched Victoris that is cheaper by nearly Rs 1 lakh. But do note that the Grand Vitara’s prices will drop once the new GST rates go into effect.
Dimensions
|
Parameter
|
Maruti Victoris LXi
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,360 mm
|
4,345 mm
|
+ 15 mm
|
Width
|
1,795 mm
|
1,795 mm
|
No difference
|
Height
|
1,655 mm
|
1,645 mm
|
+ 10 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,600 mm
|
2,600 mm
|
No difference
As both the Maruti offerings are placed in the compact SUV segment, they are almost neck and neck in terms of their overall dimensions. Both the Victoris and Grand Vitara have the same width and an identical wheelbase; it’s the former that is slightly longer and taller here.
Also Check Out: Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq
Powertrain Options
Maruti is offering the entry-level variants of the two SUVs with the following engine options:
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
Torque
|
137 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD*
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
Victoris- 21.18 kmpl (MT)/ Grand Vitara - 21.11 kmpl (MT)
*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain
The base-spec LXi and Sigma trims of both the Victoris and Grand Vitara, respectively, come with the same engine and gearbox options, along with the same front-wheel-drive setup. All specifications remain unchanged between the two models when this engine-gearbox combination is considered, save for the slightly better claimed mileage figure on the newer SUV.
Maruti also offers the same mild-hybrid powertrain with an optional CNG kit on both the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs. The carmaker offers an optional CNG kit from the base variant of the Victoris SUV. That said, for those looking to buy the Grand Vitara CNG, the range starts from the next-in-line Delta trim.
Features On Board
|
Feature Highlights
|
Maruti Victoris LXi
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Although the LXi and Sigma are the entry-level trims of the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs, respectively, both are pretty well equipped in terms of tech. Common features include all four power windows, automatic climate control, and 17-inch steel wheels with covers. Their safety net is loaded too, thanks to features like six airbags, 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre repair kit.
The only benefit the Grand Vitara Sigma has over the Victoris LXi is reclining rear seats. On the other hand, the Victoris LXi – being the more modern of the two – gets even a touchscreen infotainment unit, a Type-A USB port at the front, a dual-speaker setup, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.
Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide
Verdict
If you want a relatively modern-looking compact Maruti SUV with some latest features and, more importantly, a touchscreen infotainment system, we would strongly suggest you pick the Victoris LXi.
Both the base-spec variants get a price difference of nearly Rs 1 lakh for now, with the Victoris starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the price difference between the two variants in question is likely to come down once Maruti reveals the revised prices of the Grand Vitara following the updated GST tax slabs. Both get the same engine and gearbox option, with the Victoris also offering the choice of a CNG kit on the entry-level trim. Given that the Victoris is a newer offering, it is likely to have a high waiting period, which could work in favour of the Grand Vitara.
Which one would you buy and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.