Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: CNG Specifications Compared

Modified On Sep 13, 2024 04:46 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

Both hatchbacks offer CNG powertrains from their mid-spec variants onwards, but only one gives you a usable boot space

Maruti Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Specifications Compared

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in May 2024 and the carmaker has now launched its CNG version, prices of which start from Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its direct rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, also comes with this relatively greener powertrain, and both hatchbacks offer CNG from their mid-spec variants onwards. We have compared the specifications of both CNG hatchbacks, to help you pick the right one.

Price

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Variant

Ex-showroom Price

Variant

Ex-showroom Price

Vxi CNG

Rs 8.20 lakh

Magna CNG Duo

Rs 7.75 lakh

Vxi (O) CNG

Rs 8.47 lakh

Sportz CNG Duo

Rs 8.30 lakh

Zxi CNG

Rs 9.20 lakh

-

-

There is a big price difference in the CNG variants of these two hatchbacks, and when comparing the top-spec CNG variants of these two models, the difference is close to nearly a lakh rupees.

Maruti offers the CNG kit with all variants of the new Swift, except for the base-spec Lxi, and the top-spec Zxi+, whereas the Grand i10 Nios only offers this powertrain with two of its mid-spec variants. The word “Duo” means that instead of one CNG cylinder, these variants come with two CNG cylinders, which allows the Hyundai hatchback to have a usable boot space.

Powertrain

2024 Maruti Swift Engine

Specifications

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine

1.2-litre petrol + CNG

1.2-litre petrol + CNG

Power

69 PS

69 PS

Torque

102 Nm

95 Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

Fuel efficiency

32.84 km/kg

N.A.

The power output of both the CNG hatchbacks are on par with each other, but the Swift CNG does have a higher torque output. Both the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios get a 5-speed manual with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and there is no option of the AMT gearbox with this powertrain.

Features

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 8-inch Touchscreen

For features and safety, we will be comparing the Swift Zxi CNG with the Grand i10 Nios Sportz CNG variant. While there is a noticeable price difference between the two, these are both top-spec CNG variants of these hatchbacks.

Features

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Auto-projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Body coloured door handles

Interior

  • All-black cabin theme

  • Piano black finish for the gear knob

  • Fabric seats

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Chrome plated gear knob

  • Fabric seats

  • Footwell lighting

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Voice assistant

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Voice assistant

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic climate control with rear vents

  • Push button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Manual climate control with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill-start assist

  • Rearview camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Both hatchbacks offer a good feature list and seem to be on par with each other. While the Swift CNG comes with better lighting and alloy wheels, the Grand i10 Nios takes the lead in safety features.

  • In terms of infotainment, the Swift has a smaller screen, but it makes up for it by offering wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. 

  • Even in terms of convenience features, the Swift is the one which has more to offer. However, for these extra niceties, you have to shell out Rs 90,000 extra. For its price, the Grand i10 Nios comes with a good feature list.

Verdict

Choosing between these two CNG hatchbacks can be tough as both are on par with each other in terms of powertrain and features. So here is our take on both of them.

2024 Maruti Swift

You should consider the Swift CNG if you want premium exterior design elements along with a good feature list. Here, you get niceties like a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a decent safety kit. Also, since this is a brand new model, it will be more noticeable on the road if road presence is important to you. With the Swift, you get a torquier engine, and you get the benefit of a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 33 km/kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

You should consider the Grand i10 Nios if you are on a budget and features are not as important to you as its practicality. With its “Duo” variants, you get a usable boot space for your luggage along with an equally powerful powertrain, and for a lower price, it also offers a slightly better safety net, thanks to the inclusion of a TPMS and a reversing camera.

Which one of these would be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.

