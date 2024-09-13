Modified On Sep 13, 2024 04:46 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

Both hatchbacks offer CNG powertrains from their mid-spec variants onwards, but only one gives you a usable boot space

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in May 2024 and the carmaker has now launched its CNG version, prices of which start from Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its direct rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, also comes with this relatively greener powertrain, and both hatchbacks offer CNG from their mid-spec variants onwards. We have compared the specifications of both CNG hatchbacks, to help you pick the right one.

Price

Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variant Ex-showroom Price Variant Ex-showroom Price Vxi CNG Rs 8.20 lakh Magna CNG Duo Rs 7.75 lakh Vxi (O) CNG Rs 8.47 lakh Sportz CNG Duo Rs 8.30 lakh Zxi CNG Rs 9.20 lakh - -

There is a big price difference in the CNG variants of these two hatchbacks, and when comparing the top-spec CNG variants of these two models, the difference is close to nearly a lakh rupees.

Maruti offers the CNG kit with all variants of the new Swift, except for the base-spec Lxi, and the top-spec Zxi+, whereas the Grand i10 Nios only offers this powertrain with two of its mid-spec variants. The word “Duo” means that instead of one CNG cylinder, these variants come with two CNG cylinders, which allows the Hyundai hatchback to have a usable boot space.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre petrol + CNG 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Power 69 PS 69 PS Torque 102 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 32.84 km/kg N.A.

The power output of both the CNG hatchbacks are on par with each other, but the Swift CNG does have a higher torque output. Both the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios get a 5-speed manual with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and there is no option of the AMT gearbox with this powertrain.

Features

For features and safety, we will be comparing the Swift Zxi CNG with the Grand i10 Nios Sportz CNG variant. While there is a noticeable price difference between the two, these are both top-spec CNG variants of these hatchbacks.

Features Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior Auto-LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured bumpers

Body coloured door handles Auto-projector headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured bumpers

Body coloured door handles Interior All-black cabin theme

Piano black finish for the gear knob

Fabric seats Dual-tone cabin theme

Chrome plated gear knob

Fabric seats

Footwell lighting Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Voice assistant 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Voice assistant Comfort & Convenience Automatic climate control with rear vents

Push button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front and rear adjustable headrests Manual climate control with rear vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat Front and rear adjustable headrests Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program

Hill-hold assist

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Hill-start assist

Rearview camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Both hatchbacks offer a good feature list and seem to be on par with each other. While the Swift CNG comes with better lighting and alloy wheels, the Grand i10 Nios takes the lead in safety features.

In terms of infotainment, the Swift has a smaller screen, but it makes up for it by offering wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Even in terms of convenience features, the Swift is the one which has more to offer. However, for these extra niceties, you have to shell out Rs 90,000 extra. For its price, the Grand i10 Nios comes with a good feature list.

Verdict

Choosing between these two CNG hatchbacks can be tough as both are on par with each other in terms of powertrain and features. So here is our take on both of them.

You should consider the Swift CNG if you want premium exterior design elements along with a good feature list. Here, you get niceties like a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a decent safety kit. Also, since this is a brand new model, it will be more noticeable on the road if road presence is important to you. With the Swift, you get a torquier engine, and you get the benefit of a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 33 km/kg.

You should consider the Grand i10 Nios if you are on a budget and features are not as important to you as its practicality. With its “Duo” variants, you get a usable boot space for your luggage along with an equally powerful powertrain, and for a lower price, it also offers a slightly better safety net, thanks to the inclusion of a TPMS and a reversing camera.

Which one of these would be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.

