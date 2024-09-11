Modified On Sep 11, 2024 06:50 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). This stylish 3-row SUV is available in four broad variant lines: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. This Alcazar, like the pre-facelift model, has been decently loaded with features. If you're considering the Alcazar as your next ride, take a look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Hyundai Alcazar Executive

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh

Let us take a look at everything the Hyundai Alcazar gets in its entry-level Executive trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights

Connected LED DRLs and H-shaped lighting elements

Dynamic LED turn indicators

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

LED tail lights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black body cladding

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Twin-tip exhaust

Front and rear skid plates

Rear spoiler

Roof rails Dual-tone interior

Fabric upholstery on seats

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Metallic finish on inside door handles

Door scuff plates

Ambient lighting

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front seatback tray and cupholder

2nd row centre armrest (only 7-seater version)

Sliding front centre armrest with storage space

Sliding sunvisor for front row passengers

Sunglass holder Semi-digital driver’s display with MID

Dual-zone Auto AC with rear vents for second and third rows (with 3-level fan control for third row)

Cooled glovebox

Electric boot release

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

Sliding and reclining second-row seats

Reclining third-row seats

Push-button start/stop

Remote engine start

Rear window sunshade

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Type-C charging port for all three rows (x1 for the third row)

12V power socket at front

All four power windows

Day/night IRVM

Boot lamp None 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill-start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

Rear wiper and washer

Rear parking camera and rear parking sensors

Rear defogger with timer

Height-adjustable front seat belts

ISOFIX child seat mounts

3-point seatbelt for all seats with seatbelt reminders

Even though it's the entry-level variant, the Alcazar’s Executive trim is well-equipped with plenty of features. It comes with niceties like auto-LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone auto AC, and a cooled glovebox. It has a strong safety net with features such as 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: You Can Now Check Out The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar At Dealerships

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige

Price: Rs 17.18 lakh

The one-over-base Prestige variant packs in the following in addition to the Executive variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Chrome outside door handles

Shark fin antenna None Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless phone charger for the front passengers

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (for petrol engine option only) 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers (including two tweeters)

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity None

The Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar builds on the Executive trim with several enhancements like a wireless phone charger for the front row and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system. Safety features remain the same as in the Executive variant.

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum

Price: 19.46 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

The mid-spec Platinum variant gets the following features over the equipment offered in the Prestige variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black-painted ORVMs

Black roof Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped door armrests

Option of captain seats with wing-type headrests 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Paddle shifters and drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport (only with automatic variants)

8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Second-row wireless phone charger

Two USB-C ports for the third-row passengersSecond-row 8-speaker Bose sound system Hill-descent control

Front parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Traction control modes: Snow, Mud and Sand (only with automatic variants)

The mid-spec Platinum variant of the Hyundai Alcazar introduces a 6-seater option, unlike the previous 7-seater trims. It gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets Level-2 ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Hyundai Alcazar Signature

Price: Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh

The fully-loaded Signature variant comes with the following features over the Platinum variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual-tone paint option None Driver seat with two levels of memory function

8-way electronically adjustable co-driver’s seat

Remote car unlocking

Front ventilated seats

Second-row ventilated seats (6-seater variants only)

Adjustable under-thigh cushion

Electric boss mode for 2nd row passengers (only with 6-seater variants) None None

The Signature variant gets a 2-level memory function for the driver seat, an 8-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat, and remote car unlocking. It also offers front and second-row ventilated seats (6-seater only), an adjustable under-thigh cushion, and electric boss mode for the second row (6-seater only). The exterior, interior, infotainment, and safety features remain the same as in the Platinum variant.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai SUV rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Which variant of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar do you feel gives more bang for the buck? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Alcazar on road price