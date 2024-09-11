Here's What Each Variant Of The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Offers
The Hyundai Alcazar is available in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature
The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). This stylish 3-row SUV is available in four broad variant lines: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. This Alcazar, like the pre-facelift model, has been decently loaded with features. If you're considering the Alcazar as your next ride, take a look at the variant-wise features on offer.
Hyundai Alcazar Executive
Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh
Let us take a look at everything the Hyundai Alcazar gets in its entry-level Executive trim:
Even though it's the entry-level variant, the Alcazar’s Executive trim is well-equipped with plenty of features. It comes with niceties like auto-LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone auto AC, and a cooled glovebox. It has a strong safety net with features such as 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, and a rear parking camera.
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige
Price: Rs 17.18 lakh
The one-over-base Prestige variant packs in the following in addition to the Executive variant:
The Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar builds on the Executive trim with several enhancements like a wireless phone charger for the front row and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system. Safety features remain the same as in the Executive variant.
Hyundai Alcazar Platinum
Price: 19.46 lakh to Rs 21 lakh
The mid-spec Platinum variant gets the following features over the equipment offered in the Prestige variant:
The mid-spec Platinum variant of the Hyundai Alcazar introduces a 6-seater option, unlike the previous 7-seater trims. It gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets Level-2 ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
Hyundai Alcazar Signature
Price: Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh
The fully-loaded Signature variant comes with the following features over the Platinum variant:
The Signature variant gets a 2-level memory function for the driver seat, an 8-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat, and remote car unlocking. It also offers front and second-row ventilated seats (6-seater only), an adjustable under-thigh cushion, and electric boss mode for the second row (6-seater only). The exterior, interior, infotainment, and safety features remain the same as in the Platinum variant.
Powertrain Options
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options, specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
Price and Rivals
The 2024 Hyundai SUV rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.
All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi
Which variant of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar do you feel gives more bang for the buck? Tell us in the comments below.
