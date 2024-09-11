All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Here's What Each Variant Of The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Offers

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 06:50 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar

  • 4.3K Views
  • Write a comment

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). This stylish 3-row SUV is available in four broad variant lines: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. This Alcazar, like the pre-facelift model, has been decently loaded with features. If you're considering the Alcazar as your next ride, take a look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Hyundai Alcazar Executive

2024 Hyundai Alcazar front look

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh

Let us take a look at everything the Hyundai Alcazar gets in its entry-level Executive trim:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs and H-shaped lighting elements

  • Dynamic LED turn indicators

  • LED turn indicators on ORVMs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Black body cladding

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Twin-tip exhaust 

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Rear spoiler

  • Roof rails

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Fabric upholstery on seats

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Metallic finish on inside  door handles

  • Door scuff plates

  • Ambient lighting

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Front seatback tray and cupholder

  • 2nd row centre armrest (only 7-seater version)

  • Sliding front centre armrest with storage space

  • Sliding sunvisor for front row passengers

  • Sunglass holder

  • Semi-digital driver’s display with MID

  • Dual-zone Auto AC with rear vents for second and third rows (with 3-level fan control for third row)

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Electric boot release

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • Sliding and reclining second-row seats

  • Reclining third-row seats

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Remote engine start

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the  steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Type-C charging port for all three rows (x1 for the third row)

  • 12V power socket at front

  • All four power windows

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Boot lamp

  • None

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill-start assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear parking camera and rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger with timer

  • Height-adjustable front seat belts

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats with seatbelt reminders

 Even though it's the entry-level variant, the Alcazar’s Executive trim is well-equipped with plenty of features. It comes with niceties like auto-LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone auto AC, and a cooled glovebox. It has a strong safety net with features such as 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: You Can Now Check Out The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar At Dealerships

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige

2024 Hyundai Alcazar side look

Price: Rs 17.18 lakh

The one-over-base Prestige variant packs in the following in addition to the Executive variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Chrome outside door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • None

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Wireless phone charger for the front passengers

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (for petrol engine option only)

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa connectivity

  • None

The Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar builds on the Executive trim with several enhancements like a wireless phone charger for the front row and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system. Safety features remain the same as in the Executive variant.

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum

2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets connected LED tail lights

Price: 19.46 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

The mid-spec Platinum variant gets the following features over the equipment offered in the Prestige variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Black-painted ORVMs

  • Black roof

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped door armrests

  • Option of captain seats with wing-type headrests

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Paddle shifters and drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport (only with automatic variants)

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • Second-row wireless phone charger

  • Two USB-C ports for the third-row passengersSecond-row

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Hill-descent control

  • Front parking sensors

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Traction control modes: Snow, Mud and Sand (only with automatic variants)

The mid-spec Platinum variant of the Hyundai Alcazar introduces a 6-seater option, unlike the previous 7-seater trims. It gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets Level-2 ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Hyundai Alcazar Signature

2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets a Creta-like dashboard design

Price: Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh

The fully-loaded Signature variant comes with the following features over the Platinum variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual-tone paint option

  • None

  • Driver seat with two levels of memory function

  • 8-way electronically adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • Remote car unlocking

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Second-row ventilated seats (6-seater variants only)

  • Adjustable under-thigh cushion

  • Electric boss mode for 2nd row passengers (only with 6-seater variants)

  • None

  • None

2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets powered front seats

The Signature variant gets a 2-level memory function for the driver seat, an 8-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat, and remote car unlocking. It also offers front and second-row ventilated seats (6-seater only), an adjustable under-thigh cushion, and electric boss mode for the second row (6-seater only). The exterior, interior, infotainment, and safety features remain the same as in the Platinum variant.

Powertrain Options

2024 Hyundai Alcazar engine

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Price and Rivals

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

The 2024 Hyundai SUV rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Which variant of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar do you feel gives more bang for the buck? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Alcazar on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Alcazar

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Here's What Each Variant Of The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Offers
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience