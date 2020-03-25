Maruti Swift Facelift: What To Expect?

Published On Mar 25, 2020 04:13 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

Now that the Dzire has received a facelift, it’s time for the sporty hatchback to receive the same

Facelifted Maruti Swift is expected to get the same feature updates as the updated Dzire.

It will get the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is more powerful and efficient than the current petrol engine.

The cosmetic updates for the Swift facelift will likely be focussed on the front end.

Feature updates could include cruise control, ESP and hill assist.

The facelifted Swift is expected to be launched around the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the facelift Dzire sub-compact sedan. Its updates preview what Maruti could offer on the upcoming facelifted Swift hatchback. The new-gen Swift was launched in India in 2018 and it would be the first facelift for this generation of the model. With that knowledge at hand, here’s what you can expect to see on the mid-life refreshed Swift:

More powerful and efficient engine

Like the Dzire, the facelifted Swift could get the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that offers 90PS of power and 113Nm of torque. That’s an extra 7PS over the current 1.2-litre engine. In the 2020 Dzire, the claimed mileage for the petrol engine has gone up from 21.21kmpl to 23.26kmpl with the 5-speed manual and to 24.12kmpl with the 5-speed AMT. The improved fuel efficiency can be attributed to the addition of idle auto stop-start function. The diesel Swift will be discontinued by March 31.

Updated looks

Unlike the Dzire, the Maruti Swift is a global product. So the updated cosmetic changes will likely be the same across markets. However, the changes to the facelifted model are expected to be focused around the front, with it likely to get a new bumper, new fog lamp housings, and grille. It may get a revised rear bumper and a new alloy wheel design as well.

Added safety features

The Swift already comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. Maruti is expected to add electronic stability control and hill hold assist to the AMT variants of the refreshed Swift just like the updated Dzire.

More comforts

In India, the Swift does not come with cruise control. However, this feature will be added in the 2020 facelift as seen on the Dzire. It will likely get an updated multi-colour 4.2-inch multi-information display for its instrument cluster as well. Auto-folding ORVMs are another feature update that could be expected on the 2020 Swift.

Latest infotainment system

The facelifted Maruti Swift will also feature the latest version of the 7.0-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. It gets cloud-based services for audio entertainment, displays vehicle alerts and can be used with a phone app that acts as a remote control for the infotainment system.

Maruti is likely to introduce the facelifted Swift in a few months, probably around the festive season. The updated hatchback is expected to charge a premium. The current petrol variants are currently priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelift and added features will help it continue its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, and the Renault Triber.

