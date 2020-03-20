Modified On Mar 20, 2020 06:24 PM By Sonny for Maruti Dzire

Gets a more powerful engine, better mileage and added safety

Looks sportier and more premium than before.

Gets a new DualJet 1.2-litre engine from the Baleno that adds 7PS of power.

New engine also gets an idle stop-start system, which increases claimed fuel economy by at least 2kmpl.

Feature updates include cruise control, ESC, hill hold assist, updated infotainment system.

As planned, Maruti has discontinued the diesel option for the Dzire.

Prices for the new petrol-only Dzire increased by up to Rs 22,000.

The third-gen Maruti Dzire sub-4m sedan offering has been given a mid-life refresh. It is the first facelift since the new-gen Dzire debuted in 2017. The Dzire already had a BS6 petrol engine, but now it gets a new and improved DualJet petrol engine for 2020.

The most noticeable cosmetic change on the facelifted Dzire is the new front fascia. Its front grille, air dam, and number plate are now integrated into one design, making the Dzire look sportier than before. The front fog lamp housings have been redesigned as well to make it look more premium. It also gets a new design for its dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end design of the Dzire seems to have been left unchanged.

One of the biggest changes with the facelifted Dzire is the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that debuted on the BS6 Baleno. It makes 90PS of power, making it more powerful than the previous 1.2-litre K-series engine that offered 83PS, while the torque remains identical at 113Nm. The new petrol engine also introduces idle stop-start function to this segment, which makes the Dzire more fuel-efficient than before:

Engine 2020 Dzire Pre-facelift Dzire Difference Petrol-MT mileage 23.26kmpl 21.21kmpl 2.05kmpl Petrol-AMT mileage 24.12kmpl 21.21kmpl 2.91kmpl

The facelifted Dzire gets new features too in the form of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill-hold control with the AMT variants. Other new features include cruise control and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors. It gets a new 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display between the analogue dials in the instrument cluster, while the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been updated too. Maruti is also offering a new finish for the wooden elements in the cabin. The Dzire continues to offer LED projector headlamps, rear AC vents, push-button engine start, and auto AC.

The Maruti Dzire facelift comes at a slight premium over the outgoing model. The prices (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol-only Dzire 2020 are as follows:

Variant 2020 Dzire Pre-facelift Dzire Difference Lxi Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh Rs 5,000 Vxi Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 6,000 Vxi AGS Rs 7.32 lakh Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 12,000 Zxi Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh Rs 16,000 Zxi AGS Rs 8.01 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 22,000 Zxi+ Rs 8.28 lakh Rs 8.22 lakh Rs 6,000 Zxi+ AGS Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 12,000

The 2020 Dzire continues to rival the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Ford Aspire in the sub-4m sedan segment.