Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched In Philippines With A Mild Hybrid Powertrain And CVT Gearbox

While it gets a much superior powertrain, the Philippine-spec model misses out on some niceties like a 360-degree camera, a single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger

The Philippine-spec Dzire is priced between PHP 920,000 and PHP 998,000 (Rs 13.87 lakh and Rs 15.04 lakh: approximate conversion from Philippine Peso)

It gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm) with mild-hybrid tech, mated with a CVT option.

Its exterior design is identical to the India-spec Dzire save for a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the tailgate.

The interior design, save for the LHD orientation, is also the same with a dual-tone black and beige theme and a floating touchscreen.

Features include a 9-inch touchscreen, 6 speakers and a push-button start/stop.

The safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

The Maruti Dzire was updated in India in November 2024 that featured a new 3-cylinder petrol engine and a design that looks different than its donor car, the Maruti Swift. Now, this updated sub-4m sedan has been launched in the Philippines with a mild-hybrid petrol engine mated with a more sophisticated CVT gearbox option. However, it also misses out on some comfort and convenience and safety features offered with the India-spec Dzire. Let us take a look at everything that is similar and different in both the India-spec and Philippine-spec Dzire, starting with the prices.

Prices

Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire (Approximate conversion from Philippine Peso) India-spec Maruti Dzire PHP 920,000 to PHP 998,000 (Rs 13.87 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh) Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The table suggests that the Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire’s starting price is over Rs 7 lakh more expensive than the India-spec Maruti Dzire. The fully-loaded variants have a price difference of over Rs 4.5 lakh.

What’s Different Than The India-spec Dzire?

One of the biggest differences between the India-spec and Phillippine-spec Dzire is the fact that the latter gets mild-hybrid tech, paired with its three-cylinder petrol engine. It also gets a more sophisticated CVT option compared to the AMT choice we get here. Here’s how it fares against the India-spec model:

Specifications Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire India-spec Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder hybrid petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol+CNG option Power 82 PS 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission* CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

^CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission; AMT = Automated Manual Transmission

As seen in the table, the Philippine-spec hybrid engine extracts exactly the same power and torque from its engine as the India-spec model. But with the addition of mild-hybrid tech, it should offer improved fuel efficiency. The CVT will also offer a much smoother driving experience than the CVT.

In its feature suite, the Philippine-spec Dzire does not get a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and a more premium Arkamys-tuned sound system, all of which is offered with the India-spec model. Moreover, while the India-spec Dzire gets a 360-degree camera, while the Philippine-spec Dzire misses out on one and offers only a rearview camera.

What’s Similar To The India-spec Dzire?

Other than the new powertrain option, everything is the same as the India-spec model. Both models come with sleek LED headlights with a LED DRL strip and Y-shaped wraparound LED tail lights. Both iterations of the Dzire get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an identical design. The difference, however, is that the Philippine-spec model gets a Hybrid badge on the tailgate.

The cabin design is also identical with a dual-tone black and beige theme and a dashboard featuring a floating 9-inch touchscreen as well as an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID). Both models get a 3-spoke steering wheel, the only difference being the Philippine-spec model having a left-hand-drive (LHD) configuration.

In terms of features, both models get auto AC with rear vents, cruise control and push-button start/stop. Its safety suite features 6 airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Dzire: Rivals In India

The India-spec Maruti Dzire rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

