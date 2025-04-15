Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched In Philippines With A Mild Hybrid Powertrain And CVT Gearbox
Modified On Apr 15, 2025 12:02 PM By Dipan
-
- Write a comment
While it gets a much superior powertrain, the Philippine-spec model misses out on some niceties like a 360-degree camera, a single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger
-
The Philippine-spec Dzire is priced between PHP 920,000 and PHP 998,000 (Rs 13.87 lakh and Rs 15.04 lakh: approximate conversion from Philippine Peso)
-
It gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm) with mild-hybrid tech, mated with a CVT option.
-
Its exterior design is identical to the India-spec Dzire save for a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the tailgate.
-
The interior design, save for the LHD orientation, is also the same with a dual-tone black and beige theme and a floating touchscreen.
-
Features include a 9-inch touchscreen, 6 speakers and a push-button start/stop.
-
The safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.
The Maruti Dzire was updated in India in November 2024 that featured a new 3-cylinder petrol engine and a design that looks different than its donor car, the Maruti Swift. Now, this updated sub-4m sedan has been launched in the Philippines with a mild-hybrid petrol engine mated with a more sophisticated CVT gearbox option. However, it also misses out on some comfort and convenience and safety features offered with the India-spec Dzire. Let us take a look at everything that is similar and different in both the India-spec and Philippine-spec Dzire, starting with the prices.
Prices
|
Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire
(Approximate conversion from Philippine Peso)
|
India-spec Maruti Dzire
|
PHP 920,000 to PHP 998,000
(Rs 13.87 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh)
|
Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
The table suggests that the Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire’s starting price is over Rs 7 lakh more expensive than the India-spec Maruti Dzire. The fully-loaded variants have a price difference of over Rs 4.5 lakh.
What’s Different Than The India-spec Dzire?
One of the biggest differences between the India-spec and Phillippine-spec Dzire is the fact that the latter gets mild-hybrid tech, paired with its three-cylinder petrol engine. It also gets a more sophisticated CVT option compared to the AMT choice we get here. Here’s how it fares against the India-spec model:
|
Specifications
|
Philippine-spec Suzuki Dzire
|
India-spec Maruti Dzire
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder hybrid petrol engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
CVT
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
^CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission; AMT = Automated Manual Transmission
As seen in the table, the Philippine-spec hybrid engine extracts exactly the same power and torque from its engine as the India-spec model. But with the addition of mild-hybrid tech, it should offer improved fuel efficiency. The CVT will also offer a much smoother driving experience than the CVT.
In its feature suite, the Philippine-spec Dzire does not get a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and a more premium Arkamys-tuned sound system, all of which is offered with the India-spec model. Moreover, while the India-spec Dzire gets a 360-degree camera, while the Philippine-spec Dzire misses out on one and offers only a rearview camera.
Also Read: Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared
What’s Similar To The India-spec Dzire?
Other than the new powertrain option, everything is the same as the India-spec model. Both models come with sleek LED headlights with a LED DRL strip and Y-shaped wraparound LED tail lights. Both iterations of the Dzire get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an identical design. The difference, however, is that the Philippine-spec model gets a Hybrid badge on the tailgate.
The cabin design is also identical with a dual-tone black and beige theme and a dashboard featuring a floating 9-inch touchscreen as well as an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID). Both models get a 3-spoke steering wheel, the only difference being the Philippine-spec model having a left-hand-drive (LHD) configuration.
In terms of features, both models get auto AC with rear vents, cruise control and push-button start/stop. Its safety suite features 6 airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.
Maruti Dzire: Rivals In India
The India-spec Maruti Dzire rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.