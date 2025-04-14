Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

Does the Kylaq retain its crown as the safest sub-4m SUV in India after the Syros’ Bharat NCAP results? We find out

The Kia Syros was recently crash tested by Bharat NCAP and secured a 5-star safety rating. It directly rivals the Skoda Kylaq, which was earlier considered the safest sub-4m SUV in India. But now that the Syros has also been tested, does the Kylaq still remain the safer bet in the segment? Let us find out.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

Parameters Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 30.21 / 32 Points 30.88 / 32 Points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 14.21 / 16 Points 15.04 / 16 Points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16 / 16 Points 15.84 / 16 Points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 44.42 / 49 Points 45 / 49 Points Child safety dynamic score 23.42 / 24 Points 24 / 24 Points CRS installation score 12 / 12 Points 12 / 12 Points Vehicle assessment score 9 / 13 Points 9 / 13 Points

The table suggests that the Skoda Kylaq is still the safest sub-4m SUV in India, which still aces the AOP and COP scores and most of the above tests. However, the Kia Syros has a better side movable barrier test score than the Skoda sub-4m SUV.

Let us now dive into the details of the crash tests of both subcompact SUVs:

Kia Syros Bharat NCAP Tests

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Kia Syros was rated to offer ‘good’ protection for all critical body regions of the driver, except the chest and both tibias, which showed ‘adequate’ protection. For the co-driver, all body parts received a ‘good’ protection rating, except the right tibia, which was rated as offering ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests, the Syros provided ‘good’ protection to all parts of the driver’s body.

In the COP tests of the Syros, the dynamic score was 7.58 out of 8 for the 18-month-old dummy and 7.84 out of 8 for the 3-year-old dummy in the frontal impact test. However, it scored a full 4 out of 4 points for side impact protection for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies.

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Tests

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Skoda Kylaq was rated to offer ‘good’ protection for all body parts of the co-driver. For the driver, all areas showed ‘good’ protection, except the chest and left tibia, which were rated as offering ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the Kylaq provided ‘good’ protection for all regions of the driver, except the chest, which received an ‘adequate’ protection rating. However, in the side pole impact test, all critical body areas were rated to have ‘good’ protection.

In the Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests, the Kylaq scored a perfect 8 out of 8 points for frontal impact protection and 4 out of 4 points for side impact protection for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies.

Final Takeaway

The Skoda Kylaq has a better AOP score (30.88/32) than the Kia Syros (30.21/32). It is majorly because the Kylaq driver’s right tibia is rated to get ‘good’ and not ‘adequate’ protection as seen with the Syros. Moreover, both tibias of co-drivers of the Skoda sub-4m SUVs have received ‘good’ protection, while the Syros’ co-driver has ‘adequate’ rating for the right tibia.

That said, drivers of both cars have received ‘good’ protection in the side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests, except the chest of the Kylaq driver which has an ‘adequate’ rating.

The Skoda Kylaq also has a better COP score than the Syros (45 points and 44.42 points respectively, out of a total of 49 points). This is most probably because the Skoda sub-4m SUV has scored full points for the child safety dynamic score and CRS installation score, which is not the case with the Syros. Both the Syros and Kylaq, however, have the same vehicle assessment score of 9 out of 13 points.

Safety Features On Offer

The Kia Syros comes equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function. Higher variants of the premium sub-4m SUV also offer a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which includes features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, also offers 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, electronic stability control (ESC) and TPMS. It is equipped with a rear parking camera with sensors and a rear defogger. However, it misses out on a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite, both of which are available with the Syros.

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh, while the Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh. These sub-4m SUVs, while rivaling each other, also lock horns with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Going by the Bharat NCAP results, will you pick the Kia Syros or the Skoda Kylaq? Tell us in the comments below.

