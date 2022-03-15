Maruti Registers Record Cumulative Sales Of 1 Million CNG Vehicles

Published On Mar 15, 2022 04:31 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift Dzire

The carmaker’s CNG portfolio has as many as seven passenger vehicles, including the Alto, Wagon R, and Celerio

Maruti Suzuki India has clocked cumulative sales of 1 million CNG units. The carmaker has as many as seven passenger vehicles with the optional cleaner fuel kit in its lineup. These are the Alto 800, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, and Eeco. There are two commercial vehicles as well: Super Carry and Dzire Tour-S.

The claimed fuel efficiencies of Maruti’s CNG vehicle range are:

Model Claimed efficiency Celerio 35.60 km/kg Wagon R 34.05 km/kg Alto 31.59 km/kg S-Presso 31.20 km/kg Dzire 31.12 km/kg Ertiga 26.08 km/kg Eeco 20.88 km/kg

A Green Million Milestone

Maruti Suzuki sells record 1 million S-CNG vehicles cumulatively

New Delhi, March 15, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited S-CNG vehicles have clocked sales of 1 million units cumulatively. Strengthening its commitment towards offering environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki today offers the largest portfolio of 9 S-CNG vehicles in the personal and commercial segment. These include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

Thanking customers for supporting Maruti Suzuki S-CNG cars, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a Company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.”

He added, “Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations making CNG more accessible to people. With Government’s target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust. As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles.”

