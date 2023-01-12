Modified On Jan 12, 2023 10:56 AM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The more practical off-roader will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop

Bookings are now underway for Rs 11,000.

This is the first appearance of the production-ready five-door Jimny.

No big visual changes apart from the elongated profile and additional doors.

Its cabin features an all-black theme and gets a nine-inch touchscreen and auto AC.

Maruti is expected to launch the five-door Jimny by April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has taken the covers off the five-door Jimny in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker is now accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 11,000. It will be offered in two trims: second-from-top Zeta and range-topping Alpha.

How Does It Look?

The model showcased was finished in a shade called Kinetic Yellow. The most noticeable thing about the five-door Jimny is its extended wheelbase along with the inclusion of two extra doors and the silver finish for the grille.

At the back, it had the ‘Jimny’ badge and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. No major change has been made to either the front or the rear profile, as the marque has opted to retain the current generation Jimny’s now iconic look. Maruti Suzuki also revealed the seven colour options – Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, NEXA Blue, Bluish Black, and Pearl Arctic White.

Details Of The Interior

Its cabin looks almost similar to that of the three-door model including an all-black theme with silver accents, with the only change being the upgraded nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other prominent equipment on board the off-roader are cruise control, auto LED headlights, auto climate control, a reversing camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and up to six airbags.

There Is A 4WD Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the India-spec Jimny with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (making 105PS and 134.2Nm) with idle-engine start/stop. The off-roader, which has a ground clearance of 210mm, gets four-wheel drive (4WD) with a low-ratio gearbox. The showcased Jimny had a five-speed manual. It also has an option of a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Launch, Price And Rivals

We are expecting Maruti Suzuki to launch the five-door Jimny here by April this year, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Although it is a sub-four-metre offering, it is an affordable rival to the upcoming five-door iterations of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.