Modified On Jan 12, 2023 10:44 AM By Tarun

It’s based on the Baleno but looks more SUV-ish and similar to the flagship Grand Vitara

Maruti’s first all-new SUV for 2023 is a crossover now known to be called the Fronx. The Baleno-based Fronx SUV has been revealed at the Auto Expo 2023, sporting some visual characteristics from the Grand Vitara and a new TURBO-PETROL engine. Bookings for it are already underway online as well as through dealerships.

More Than Just A Buffed Up Baleno

The Fronx doesn’t score high for rugged looks, but yes gives more SUV-ish vibes with its increased ground clearance and muscular presence. Its front profile has been redesigned with a new mesh grille with a chrome strip, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a chunky bumper, and large bumper-positioned headlights. With all these elements, the front fascia looks quite similar to the Grand Vitara. The side profile remains unchanged save for the new alloy wheels, body cladding, and roof rails.

Its derriere carries a coupe-like styling with a sloping roof, a protruding boot, and a rugged bumper which further complements its SUV look. It's the first Maruti to get connected LED tail lamps which get the inverted comma-type elements. Take a nice look at the back and you’ll be reminded of the Audi Q8.

Changes To The Cabin

The cabin of the Maruti Fronx is identical to the Baleno save for the burgundy-black upholstery theme from the Grand Vitara. Here, the commonalities are a good thing given the premium look combined with a host of useful features.

New Features

The Fronx gains a wireless charging pad while continuing with the same set of features as the Baleno. So, the list includes niceties such as LED headlamps (automatic), nine-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, up to six airbags, and ESP (electronic stability programme).

BoosterJet Makes A Comeback

The most exciting change about the Maruti Fronx is underneath the hood. It will bring back the Baleno RS’ 1-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine but in a new, smart-hybrid avatar. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The Baleno’s 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine is also on offer here, which can be opted with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Expected Price And Rivals

Maruti is expected to price the Fronx crossover from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). There are no direct rivals for this sporty cross-hatch but it can be seen as an alternative to the Maruti Baleno first, and also the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. It also presents as an attractive alternative to the subcompact SUVs.