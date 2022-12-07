Published On Dec 07, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

The compact SUV is Maruti’s newest model and already has long waiting periods

The Grand Vitara has been the talk of the town since its launch this year in September. Due to its popularity, in just three months since its launch, Maruti has 56,000 orders that are yet to be delivered to customers. All in all, the compact SUV accounts for almost 15 per cent of the carmaker’s total backlog.

Also Read: 9,125 Units Of Maruti Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 And Grand Vitara Recalled, Is Yours Affected?

With the growing backlog, its waiting period is on the rise and if you want to buy it now, this is how long you’ll have to wait in these cities this December:

Cities Waiting period Delhi Up to 2 months Bengaluru Up to 3 months Mumbai Up to 6 months Pune Up to 6 months Chennai Up to 3 months Gurugram Up to 7 months Ghaziabad Up to 9 months Faridabad Up to 7 months Lucknow Up to 7 months Noida Up to 9 months

The Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of around four to five months in major parts of the country and gets the highest wait time of up to nine months in Ghaziabad and Noida, followed by up to seven months in Lucknow, Faridabad and Gurugram.

The Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine making 103PS and a 1.5-litre strond-hybrid which has a combined output of 116PS. Maruti also offers an all-wheel-drive system with the top-spec mild-hybrid variant.

When it comes to its features, it packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: With Backlog Of 73,000 Orders, Maruti Brezza Wait Time Increases To 6 Months

Its prices range from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is considered a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the Toyota Hyryder.

Read More on : Maruti Grand Vitara on road price