Maruti Has A Backlog Of More Than 50,000 Units Of New Grand Vitara

Published On Dec 07, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

The compact SUV is Maruti’s newest model and already has long waiting periods

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara has been the talk of the town since its launch this year in September. Due to its popularity, in just three months since its launch, Maruti has 56,000 orders that are yet to be delivered to customers. All in all, the compact SUV accounts for almost 15 per cent of the carmaker’s total backlog.

With the growing backlog, its waiting period is on the rise and if you want to buy it now, this is how long you’ll have to wait in these cities this December:

Cities

Waiting period

Delhi

Up to 2 months

Bengaluru

Up to 3 months

Mumbai

Up to 6 months

Pune

Up to 6 months

Chennai

Up to 3 months

Gurugram

Up to 7 months

Ghaziabad

Up to 9 months

Faridabad

Up to 7 months

Lucknow

Up to 7 months

Noida

Up to 9 months

The Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of around four to five months in major parts of the country and gets the highest wait time of up to nine months in Ghaziabad and Noida, followed by up to seven months in Lucknow, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Maruti Grand Vitara Engine

The Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine making 103PS and a 1.5-litre strond-hybrid which has a combined output of 116PS. Maruti also offers an all-wheel-drive system with the top-spec mild-hybrid variant.

Maruti Grand Vitara Cabin

When it comes to its features, it packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

Its prices range from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is considered a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the Toyota Hyryder.

