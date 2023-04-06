Modified On Apr 06, 2023 08:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

While Fronx is an SUV-crossover, it’s still an alternative to the similar-sized subcompact SUVs.

Maruti’s Fronx is all set for its market launch later this month and it will enter the hotly contested subcompact SUV space. It’s a petrol only offering, which gets naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options. It goes up against the might of seven subcompact SUVs, which offer a variety of powertrain options. The carmaker has revealed the Fronx’s fuel efficiency figures and here’s how it stacks up against its rivals:

Maruti Fronx Vs Maruti Brezza

Specs Fronx Brezza Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 103PS / 137Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 17.03kmpl / 18.76kmpl

While the Brezza is already Maruti’s contestant for the segment, the Fronx can be seen as a more affordable SUV-crossover alternative. It can also be seen as an option for those who want a more rugged-looking Baleno.

The Brezza gets the largest engine displacement for a petrol car in its segment. When compared, the Fronx can deliver up to 6kmpl (claimed) more.

For those who think the Fronx’s 1.2-litre petrol is less powerful than the Brezza’s motor, they can take a look at its turbo-petrol engine, which offers similar performance figures on paper.

Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Nexon

Specs Fronx Nexon Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 120PS / 170Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 17.1kmpl

The Nexon is more powerful than the Fronx on paper, even when we put their turbo-petrol engines against each other.

The Maruti is more efficient than the Tata SUV, by up to 6kmpl though.

Fronx Vs XUV300

Specs Fronx XUV300 Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 110PS / 200Nm 130PS / Up to 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 17.1kmpl -

The XUV300 only gets a turbo-petrol engine, which again is more powerful than the Fronx.

In terms of efficiency, the Fronx delivers up to 6kmpl more.

Maruti Fronx Vs Kia Sonet / Hyundai Venue

Specs Fronx Sonet Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 83PS / 113Nm 120PS / 172Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 18.4kmpl 18.2kmpl / 18.3kmpl

While all the three SUVs get similarly specced 1.2-litre petrol engines, the Hyundai and Kia siblings jump ahead with their turbo-petrol engine.

However, the Sonet and Venue are not much behind the Fronx turbo in terms of fuel economy. The difference is down by up to 3kmpl.

Maruti Fronx Vs Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger

Specs Fronx Magnite / Kiger Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 72PS / 96Nm 100PS / 160Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / AMT (Only with Kiger) 5-speed MT / CVT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 18.75kmpl / - 20kmpl / 17.7kmpl

Now, the Magnite and Kiger are more apt rivals to the Fronx. Their turbo-petrol engines offer similar performance and fuel economy, of around 20kmpl.

When compared, the naturally aspirated engine in the Magnite and Kiger is less powerful and not as fuel-efficient as well.

Takeaway:

When compared with the above-mentioned subcompact SUVs, the Maruti Fronx is the most fuel-efficient by far. However, most of them offer a more powerful engine, which balances the equation between efficiency and performance. Stay tuned to CarDekho for a detailed mileage comparison between the Fronx and its premium hatchback rivals.