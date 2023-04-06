Maruti Fronx Vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison
Modified On Apr 06, 2023 08:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
While Fronx is an SUV-crossover, it’s still an alternative to the similar-sized subcompact SUVs.
Maruti’s Fronx is all set for its market launch later this month and it will enter the hotly contested subcompact SUV space. It’s a petrol only offering, which gets naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options. It goes up against the might of seven subcompact SUVs, which offer a variety of powertrain options. The carmaker has revealed the Fronx’s fuel efficiency figures and here’s how it stacks up against its rivals:
Maruti Fronx Vs Maruti Brezza
|
Specs
|
Fronx
|
Brezza
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
103PS / 137Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
|
17.03kmpl / 18.76kmpl
-
While the Brezza is already Maruti’s contestant for the segment, the Fronx can be seen as a more affordable SUV-crossover alternative. It can also be seen as an option for those who want a more rugged-looking Baleno.
-
The Brezza gets the largest engine displacement for a petrol car in its segment. When compared, the Fronx can deliver up to 6kmpl (claimed) more.
-
For those who think the Fronx’s 1.2-litre petrol is less powerful than the Brezza’s motor, they can take a look at its turbo-petrol engine, which offers similar performance figures on paper.
Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Nexon
|
Specs
|
Fronx
|
Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
120PS / 170Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
|
17.1kmpl
-
The Nexon is more powerful than the Fronx on paper, even when we put their turbo-petrol engines against each other.
-
The Maruti is more efficient than the Tata SUV, by up to 6kmpl though.
Fronx Vs XUV300
|
Specs
|
Fronx
|
XUV300
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo petrol
|
1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
110PS / 200Nm
|
130PS / Up to 250Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT
|
6-speed MT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
|
17.1kmpl
|
-
-
The XUV300 only gets a turbo-petrol engine, which again is more powerful than the Fronx.
-
In terms of efficiency, the Fronx delivers up to 6kmpl more.
Maruti Fronx Vs Kia Sonet / Hyundai Venue
|
Specs
|
Fronx
|
Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
83PS / 113Nm
|
120PS / 172Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
|
18.4kmpl
|
18.2kmpl / 18.3kmpl
-
While all the three SUVs get similarly specced 1.2-litre petrol engines, the Hyundai and Kia siblings jump ahead with their turbo-petrol engine.
-
However, the Sonet and Venue are not much behind the Fronx turbo in terms of fuel economy. The difference is down by up to 3kmpl.
Maruti Fronx Vs Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger
|
Specs
|
Fronx
|
Magnite / Kiger
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
72PS / 96Nm
|
100PS / 160Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT / AMT (Only with Kiger)
|
5-speed MT / CVT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
|
18.75kmpl / -
|
20kmpl / 17.7kmpl
-
Now, the Magnite and Kiger are more apt rivals to the Fronx. Their turbo-petrol engines offer similar performance and fuel economy, of around 20kmpl.
-
When compared, the naturally aspirated engine in the Magnite and Kiger is less powerful and not as fuel-efficient as well.
Takeaway:
When compared with the above-mentioned subcompact SUVs, the Maruti Fronx is the most fuel-efficient by far. However, most of them offer a more powerful engine, which balances the equation between efficiency and performance. Stay tuned to CarDekho for a detailed mileage comparison between the Fronx and its premium hatchback rivals.
