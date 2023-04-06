English | हिंदी

Maruti Fronx Vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Modified On Apr 06, 2023 08:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

While Fronx is an SUV-crossover, it’s still an alternative to the similar-sized subcompact SUVs. 

Maruti Fronx

Maruti’s Fronx is all set for its market launch later this month and it will enter the hotly contested subcompact SUV space. It’s a petrol only offering, which gets naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options. It goes up against the might of seven subcompact SUVs, which offer a variety of powertrain options. The carmaker has revealed the Fronx’s fuel efficiency figures and here’s how it stacks up against its rivals: 

Maruti Fronx Vs Maruti Brezza

Specs

Fronx

Brezza

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

103PS / 137Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

17.03kmpl / 18.76kmpl

  • While the Brezza is already Maruti’s contestant for the segment, the Fronx can be seen as a more affordable SUV-crossover alternative. It can also be seen as an option for those who want a more rugged-looking Baleno. 

  • The Brezza gets the largest engine displacement for a petrol car in its segment. When compared, the Fronx can deliver up to 6kmpl (claimed) more. 

  • For those who think the Fronx’s 1.2-litre petrol is less powerful than the Brezza’s motor, they can take a look at its turbo-petrol engine, which offers similar performance figures on paper. 

Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Nexon

Specs

Fronx

Nexon

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

120PS / 170Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

17.1kmpl

  • The Nexon is more powerful than the Fronx on paper, even when we put their turbo-petrol engines against each other. 

  • The Maruti is more efficient than the Tata SUV, by up to 6kmpl though. 

Also Read: Maruti Fronx Expected Prices: How Much Pricier Will It Be Over The Baleno?

Fronx Vs XUV300

Specs

Fronx

XUV300

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo petrol

1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

110PS / 200Nm

130PS / Up to 250Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

6-speed MT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

17.1kmpl

-

  • The XUV300 only gets a turbo-petrol engine, which again is more powerful than the Fronx. 

  • In terms of efficiency, the Fronx delivers up to 6kmpl more. 

Maruti Fronx Vs Kia Sonet / Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet

Specs

Fronx

Sonet

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

83PS / 113Nm

120PS / 172Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

18.4kmpl

18.2kmpl / 18.3kmpl

  • While all the three SUVs get similarly specced 1.2-litre petrol engines, the Hyundai and Kia siblings jump ahead with their turbo-petrol engine. 

  • However, the Sonet and Venue are not much behind the Fronx turbo in terms of fuel economy. The difference is down by up to 3kmpl. 

Maruti Fronx Vs Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger

2022 renault kiger

Specs

Fronx

Magnite / Kiger

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

72PS / 96Nm

100PS / 160Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

5-speed MT / AMT (Only with Kiger)

5-speed MT / CVT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

18.75kmpl / -

20kmpl / 17.7kmpl

  • Now, the Magnite and Kiger are more apt rivals to the Fronx. Their turbo-petrol engines offer similar performance and fuel economy, of around 20kmpl. 

  • When compared, the naturally aspirated engine in the Magnite and Kiger is less powerful and not as fuel-efficient as well. 

Watch: Which Is The Best Compact SUV For Your Family? Find Out In Our New Comparison Video

Takeaway: 

Maruti Fronx Side

When compared with the above-mentioned subcompact SUVs, the Maruti Fronx is the most fuel-efficient by far. However, most of them offer a more powerful engine, which balances the equation between efficiency and performance. Stay tuned to CarDekho for a detailed mileage comparison between the Fronx and its premium hatchback rivals. 

