Published On Mar 15, 2023 06:05 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

If you’re looking to pick a compact SUV as your family car, you can’t miss our latest comparison video

The compact SUV space in India today is filled with eight models, including three pairs of siblings: the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq-VW Taigun, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-Maruti Grand Vitara. All SUVs in this segment are spacious and have plenty of tech to offer. We’ve brought together the top-sellers to pit them head-to-head and find out which one is the ideal family SUV.

In our latest comparison video review, we assess each of these five SUVs on the basis of the following categories:

Cabin, Space And Practicality: Figuring out the amount of usable space each car has to offer, front and rear, and comparing the fit and finish of each cabin.

Features On Offer: We have cited the common features and the similarities and differences (wherever applicable) among each SUV’s equipment list.

Also Read: Top 5 Tips To Use And Maintain Your Sunroof Properly

Boot Space: A key aspect of any family car and one that must be up to the task of fitting sufficient luggage.

Watch the full review to find out the winner of each category, and how each SUV fared individually.

Read More on : Creta on road price