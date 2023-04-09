Published On Apr 09, 2023 11:47 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

All of them get similarly sized engines with near power figures. Let’s see which premium hatchback is ahead on paper

Maruti’s new SUV-crossover, Fronx, is set to launch in the coming weeks. The subcompact offering is based on the Baleno but is also an indirect rival to the premium hatchback space. The Fronx can be seen as a rugged looking alternative to the likes of Baleno, Glanza, i20, Altroz, and C3.

Here’s the fuel efficiency comparison of the Fronx with its similarly-sized hatchback rivals:

Maruti Fronx Vs Maruti Baleno/Toyota Glanza

Specs Fronx Baleno/ Glanza Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 90PS/ 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 22.35kmpl/ 22.94kmpl

The fuel efficiency figures of the Fronx and its hatchback version, the Baleno, are very similar. The only difference here is that the Fronx gets a more exciting turbo-petrol option, which is less efficient by just around 2kmpl.

Even the Toyota Glanza's numbers are similar to the Fronx.

Maruti Fronx Vs Citroen C3

Specs Fronx C3 Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 82PS/ 115Nm 110PS/ 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 19.8kmpl 19.4kmpl

Though the C3 isn't a direct rival to the Fronx in terms of pricing and features, the dimensions are quite similar. It's seen as a more affordable but under-equipped alternative to all the premium hatchbacks.

In comparison to the C3, the Fronx is efficient by up to 3kmpl. While both their naturally aspirated engines have similar specs, the C3’s turbo-petrol unit is more powerful.

However, the Citroen C3 misses out on an automatic transmission, which the Fronx sports.

Maruti Fronx Vs Hyundai i20

Specs Fronx i20 Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 83PS / 113Nm 120PS / 172Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 20.3kmpl / 19.6kmpl 20.2kmpl

With similarly powered 1.2-litre petrol engines, the i20’s manual variants are slightly less efficient. Their automatic variants see a near 3kmpl difference.

The i20 leads with its most powerful turbo-petrol engine in the class. Even with more power and torque, it offers almost the same efficiency as the Fronx turbo.

Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Altroz

Specs Fronx Altroz Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm 86PS / 113Nm 110PS / 140Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl 19.3kmpl / - 18.13kmpl

Just like other hatchbacks, the numbers of Fronx and Altroz are similar, even when we put the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.

The Fronx has the added advantage of the turbo-petrol automatic combination, which isn’t available with the Tata.

In terms of efficiency, the Altroz is the least efficient of all.

Takeaway:

Just like all the Marutis, the Fronx leads with good fuel efficiency figures. The real competition comes from the i20 Turbo, which despite being the most powerful, is almost equally efficient. Stay tuned for our comparison reviews, where we’ll put their real-world numbers to check.

