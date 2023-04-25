Modified On Apr 25, 2023 05:40 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

This is the only variant where Maruti will offer you the choice of both petrol engines of the Fronx

Maruti has launched its Baleno based crossover SUV, the Fronx, which starts at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of five broad variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha– and comes with two engine options. As units of the crossover SUV have already arrived at showrooms, here's your first look at the Maruti Fronx Delta+ AMT variant:

Since this is the Delta+ AMT variant of the Fronx, it gets automatic LED headlamps (multi-reflector) with LED daytime running lights. The chrome grille bar is offered as standard across all variants, along with a silver skid plate on the lower part of the bumper.

Along the profile, the most noticeable things are the black-painted 16-inch alloys, offered from the Delta+ variant. Elements like roof rail, squared wheel arches with body claddings adds to the aesthetic appeal of the crossover. This model also gets body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, which are electronically foldable.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx Prices Compared Vs Tata Punch And Nexon

Talking about the rear-end of the vehicle, it gets connected LED tail lamps but the Delta+ trim misses out on the illuminated middle section. Another hint of it being a mid-spec trim is the absence of rear wiper on the rear glass. Other standard details include shark-fin antenna on the roof and silver skid plate on the lower part of the bumper.

Inside, it gets the same dashboard layout with maroon accents, but the mid-spec variant only comes with the seven-inch infotainment system. Nevertheless, the touchscreen unit still supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but misses out on connected car features. The Fronx comes standard with automatic AC and an auto up/down driver's side power window with anti-pinch function.

This particular variant of the Fronx misses out on digital TFD MID, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, rear-view camera and wireless phone charger which are offered from the next variant. The steering wheel on this model is tilt adjustable only, and can’t be adjusted telescopically.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx vs Other Maruti Compacts: Price Talk

The Delta Plus trim of the Fronx lacks chrome door handles on the inside. In terms of safety, it has dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

Engine & Transmission

Talking about its engine, the Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) mated to a five-speed AMT transmission. This engine is also available with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from this, Maruti also offers a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with its crossover SUV (100PS and 148Nm), either mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. This is the only variant that gets the choice of both engines with the manual transmission, but does not get the choice of the turbo-automatic.

Price & Rivals

The Delta+ variant of the Fronx is priced from Rs 8.72lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh. The overall prices of the Fronx range from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Though the Fronx doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, it takes on the likes of subcompact SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and premium hatchbacks like the Baleno and i20.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT