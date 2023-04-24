Maruti has announced the prices of its Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx, which start at Rs 7.46 lakh. Though the Fronx doesn’t have any direct competitors yet as a subcompact crossover, it poses as an alternative to even its stablemates such as Baleno, Brezza and Ignis. Let’s see how each of them compares with the others in terms of pricing:

MANUAL

In terms of engines, the Baleno, Fronx and Ignis have a common 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual. The Fronx additionally gets the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed transmission, while the Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol mated to a 5-speed manual.

The dated Ignis is the most affordable and offers the least features on this list. Its top variant is only slightly pricier than the entry-level Fronx, while the base trim is cheaper by more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Fronx’s base variant is on par with the one-above-base variant of its hatchback sibling. Meanwhile, its one-above-base is matched with the entry-level trim of the Brezza subcompact SUV.

As expected, the Fronx’s pricing puts it squarely in between the Baleno and the Brezza, each of their base variants separated by more than Rs 50,000 but less than a Rs one lakh.

At these prices, the better-equipped Fronx is more of an alternative to the Brezza than to the Baleno.

The same Fronx Alpha trim is a closer competitor to the one-below-top Brezza Zxi petrol-manual, which comes with a more powerful engine.

Maruti has differentiated the powertrain choices of the new crossover by offering the top variants with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine only. As a result, the top-spec manual Fronx is more expensive than the top-spec manual Baleno by Rs 2.15 lakh.

There are added premium touches for the Fronx over the Baleno, such as wireless charging. The Brezza gets a sunroof which is missing on the other two.

In terms of features, the Fronx, Baleno and Brezza are quite similarly equipped with practical comforts such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, auto AC and a 360-degree camera.

AUTOMATIC

Among the AMT options for the cars sharing the same 1.2-litre engine, the Fronx has the highest entry point while the Ignis has the lowest. The entry-level Baleno AMT is more affordable by nearly Rs 90,000.

The Ignis undercuts everyone again with its top variant only slightly pricier than the base Baleno-AMT.

For the turbo-petrol engine, the Fronx gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter, just like the Brezza with its 1.5-litre unit. While the entry-level AMT of the crossover undercuts the subcompact SUV by a margin of Rs 2.28 lakh, the latter’s torque converter option is more affordable by Rs 91,000 with fewer comforts.

The top-spec Fronx AT is priced closer to the one-below-top variant of the Brezza AT, but is still pricier by Rs 43,000. However, the top-spec Brezza AT will cost you an extra lakh.