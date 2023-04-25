Maruti Fronx Prices Compared Vs Tata Punch And Nexon
How do the three sub-four metre offerings compare in terms of variant-wise pricing? We find out
The Maruti Fronx has officially entered the market into the niche of a premium sub-4m crossover. It is positioned as an alternative to both premium hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs. The Fronx carries the feature-set of the Baleno with a couple of additions and takes styling inspiration from Maruti’s current flagship, the Grand Vitara SUV. Among its potential rivals are the highly popular sub-4m offerings from Tata - the Punch and Nexon. Let’s how the prices of the petrol variants of all three compare:
Price Check
MANUAL
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Tata Nexon
|
-
|
Adventure - Rs 6.85 lakh
|
-
|
Sigma - Rs 7.46 lakh
|
Accomplished - Rs 7.65 lakh
|
XE - Rs 7.8 lakh
|
Delta -Rs 8.33 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 8.47 lakh
|
-
|
Delta+ - 8.73 lakh
|
Creative iRA - Rs 8.77 lakh
|
XM - Rs 8.8 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XM S - Rs 9.4 lakh
|
Delta+ Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh
|
-
|
XM+ S - Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh
|
-
|
XZ+ - Rs 10.5 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZ+ Dark - Rs 10.8 lakh
|
Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48/ Rs 11.64 (DT)
|
-
|
XZ+ S - Rs 11.4 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZ+ S Dark - Rs 11.55 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZ+ LUX - Rs 11.6 lakh
Takeaways
-
The Fronx is a lot pricier than the Punch but priced competitively against the Nexon. It starts Rs 1.46 lakh higher than the Punch and closest to the Tata micro-SUV’s mid-spec variant. However, the Nexon has the highest starting price of the three.
-
The Fronx and Punch are offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti’s crossover also gets the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard.
-
The Punch also gets the choice of customisation packs for almost every variant that add a feature or two without having to move up to the next trim level. These have not been included in the price list above.
-
All three models are fairly well equipped but the Fronx gets the advantage of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, head-up display, and a 360-degree parking camera.
-
The Punch comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlights and connected car technology.
-
The Nexon gets the advantage of a sunroof over the Fronx from the mid-spec variant onwards. Meanwhile, the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant offers ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers over the top-spec Fronx Alpha.
AUTOMATIC
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Tata Nexon
|
-
|
Adventure AMT - Rs 7.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Accomplished AMT - Rs 8.25 lakh
|
-
|
Delta AMT- Rs 8.88 lakh
|
Creative AMT - Rs 9.07 lakh
|
-
|
Delta+ AMT - Rs 9.28 lakh
|
Creative iRA AMT - Rs 9.37 lakh
|
XMA AMT - Rs 9.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XMA S AMT - Rs 10 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XMA+ S AMT - Rs 10.6 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ AMT - Rs 11.15 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ Dark AMT - Rs 11.45 lakh
|
Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 12.06 lakh
|
-
|
XZA+ S AMT - Rs 11.9 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ S Dark AMT - Rs 12.2 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ LUX AMT - Rs 12.25 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ LUX Dark AMT - Rs 12.55 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
XZA+ LUX S AMT - Rs 12.75 lakh
|
Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.98 lakh/ Rs 13.14 lakh (DT)
|
-
|
XZA+ LUX S Dark AMT - Rs 12.95 lakh
Takeaways
-
Once again, the Punch is comfortably more affordable than the Fronx while the Nexon has the priciest entry point for an automatic variant.
-
Both Tata models come with an AMT, but that is limited to the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the Maruti. The latter’s turbocharged engine gets the choice of a premium six-speed torque converter automatic. There is a price gap of over Rs 2.7 lakh between the AMT and AT variants of the Fronx.
-
The entry-level Fronx turbo-AT trim is more expensive than the top-spec Punch AMT and mid-spec Nexon AMT by over Rs 2.6 lakh.
-
The top-spec turbo-AT variant of the Fronx is priced the same as the top-spec Nexon AMT with the latter offering a couple more features.
-
While the AMT technology has gotten better over time, it is not as refined as the torque converter automatic transmission offered with the feature-loaded Fronx.
