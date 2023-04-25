English | हिंदी

Maruti Fronx Prices Compared Vs Tata Punch And Nexon

Published On Apr 25, 2023 04:52 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

  • 11694 Views
  • Write a comment

How do the three sub-four metre offerings compare in terms of variant-wise pricing? We find out

Fronx vs Nexon and Punch

The Maruti Fronx has officially entered the market into the niche of a premium sub-4m crossover. It is positioned as an alternative to both premium hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs. The Fronx carries the feature-set of the Baleno with a couple of additions and takes styling inspiration from Maruti’s current flagship, the Grand Vitara SUV. Among its potential rivals are the highly popular sub-4m offerings from Tata - the Punch and Nexon. Let’s how the prices of the petrol variants of all three compare:

Price Check

MANUAL

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon

-

Adventure - Rs 6.85 lakh

-

Sigma - Rs 7.46 lakh

Accomplished -  Rs 7.65 lakh

XE - Rs 7.8 lakh

Delta -Rs 8.33 lakh

Creative - Rs 8.47 lakh

-

Delta+ - 8.73 lakh

Creative iRA - Rs 8.77 lakh

XM - Rs 8.8 lakh

-

-

XM S - Rs 9.4 lakh

Delta+ Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh

-

XM+ S - Rs 9.95 lakh

Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh

-

XZ+ - Rs 10.5 lakh

-

-

XZ+ Dark - Rs 10.8 lakh

Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48/ Rs 11.64 (DT)

-

XZ+ S - Rs 11.4 lakh

-

-

XZ+ S Dark - Rs 11.55 lakh

-

-

XZ+ LUX - Rs 11.6 lakh

Related: Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specifications Compared

Takeaways

  • The Fronx is a lot pricier than the Punch but priced competitively against the Nexon. It starts Rs 1.46 lakh higher than the Punch and closest to the Tata micro-SUV’s mid-spec variant. However, the Nexon has the highest starting price of the three.

  • The Fronx and Punch are offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti’s crossover also gets the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard.

Tata Punch Side

  • The Punch also gets the choice of customisation packs for almost every variant that add a feature or two without having to move up to the next trim level. These have not been included in the price list above.

  • All three models are fairly well equipped but the Fronx gets the advantage of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, head-up display, and a 360-degree parking camera.

  • The Punch comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlights and connected car technology.

Related: Maruti Fronx Vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

  • The Nexon gets the advantage of a sunroof over the Fronx from the mid-spec variant onwards. Meanwhile, the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant offers ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers over the top-spec Fronx Alpha.

AUTOMATIC

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon

-

Adventure AMT - Rs 7.45 lakh

-

-

Accomplished AMT - Rs 8.25 lakh

-

Delta AMT- Rs 8.88 lakh

Creative AMT - Rs 9.07 lakh

-

Delta+ AMT - Rs 9.28 lakh

Creative iRA AMT - Rs 9.37 lakh

XMA AMT - Rs 9.45 lakh

-

-

XMA S AMT - Rs 10 lakh

-

-

XMA+ S AMT - Rs 10.6 lakh

-

-

XZA+ AMT - Rs 11.15 lakh

-

-

XZA+ Dark AMT - Rs 11.45 lakh

Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 12.06 lakh

-

XZA+ S AMT - Rs 11.9 lakh

-

-

XZA+ S Dark AMT - Rs 12.2 lakh

-

-

XZA+ LUX AMT - Rs 12.25 lakh

-

-

XZA+ LUX Dark AMT - Rs 12.55 lakh

-

-

XZA+ LUX S AMT - Rs 12.75 lakh

Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.98 lakh/ Rs 13.14 lakh (DT)

-

XZA+ LUX S Dark AMT - Rs 12.95 lakh

Takeaways

  • Once again, the Punch is comfortably more affordable than the Fronx while the Nexon has the priciest entry point for an automatic variant.

  • Both Tata models come with an AMT, but that is limited to the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the Maruti. The latter’s turbocharged engine gets the choice of a premium six-speed torque converter automatic. There is a price gap of over Rs 2.7 lakh between the AMT and AT variants of the Fronx.

Maruti Fronx Turbo-petrol Engine

Also read: Maruti Fronx vs Other Maruti Compacts: Price Talk

  • The entry-level Fronx turbo-AT trim is more expensive than the top-spec Punch AMT and mid-spec Nexon AMT by over Rs 2.6 lakh.

  • The top-spec turbo-AT variant of the Fronx is priced the same as the top-spec Nexon AMT with the latter offering a couple more features. 

  • While the AMT technology has gotten better over time, it is not as refined as the torque converter automatic transmission offered with the feature-loaded Fronx. 

Read More on : Nexon AMT

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
  • Tata Punch
  • Maruti FRONX
  • Tata Nexon
Big Saving !!
Save upto 51% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Fronx Prices Compared Vs Tata Punch And Nexon
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience