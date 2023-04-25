Maruti Fronx Prices Compared Vs Tata Punch And Nexon

Published On Apr 25, 2023 04:52 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

How do the three sub-four metre offerings compare in terms of variant-wise pricing? We find out

The Maruti Fronx has officially entered the market into the niche of a premium sub-4m crossover. It is positioned as an alternative to both premium hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs. The Fronx carries the feature-set of the Baleno with a couple of additions and takes styling inspiration from Maruti’s current flagship, the Grand Vitara SUV. Among its potential rivals are the highly popular sub-4m offerings from Tata - the Punch and Nexon. Let’s how the prices of the petrol variants of all three compare:

Price Check

MANUAL

Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Tata Nexon - Adventure - Rs 6.85 lakh - Sigma - Rs 7.46 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.65 lakh XE - Rs 7.8 lakh Delta -Rs 8.33 lakh Creative - Rs 8.47 lakh - Delta+ - 8.73 lakh Creative iRA - Rs 8.77 lakh XM - Rs 8.8 lakh - - XM S - Rs 9.4 lakh Delta+ Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh - XM+ S - Rs 9.95 lakh Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh - XZ+ - Rs 10.5 lakh - - XZ+ Dark - Rs 10.8 lakh Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48/ Rs 11.64 (DT) - XZ+ S - Rs 11.4 lakh - - XZ+ S Dark - Rs 11.55 lakh - - XZ+ LUX - Rs 11.6 lakh

Takeaways

The Fronx is a lot pricier than the Punch but priced competitively against the Nexon. It starts Rs 1.46 lakh higher than the Punch and closest to the Tata micro-SUV’s mid-spec variant. However, the Nexon has the highest starting price of the three.

The Fronx and Punch are offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti’s crossover also gets the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard.

The Punch also gets the choice of customisation packs for almost every variant that add a feature or two without having to move up to the next trim level. These have not been included in the price list above.

All three models are fairly well equipped but the Fronx gets the advantage of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, head-up display, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Punch comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlights and connected car technology.

The Nexon gets the advantage of a sunroof over the Fronx from the mid-spec variant onwards. Meanwhile, the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant offers ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers over the top-spec Fronx Alpha.

AUTOMATIC

Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Tata Nexon - Adventure AMT - Rs 7.45 lakh - - Accomplished AMT - Rs 8.25 lakh - Delta AMT- Rs 8.88 lakh Creative AMT - Rs 9.07 lakh - Delta+ AMT - Rs 9.28 lakh Creative iRA AMT - Rs 9.37 lakh XMA AMT - Rs 9.45 lakh - - XMA S AMT - Rs 10 lakh - - XMA+ S AMT - Rs 10.6 lakh - - XZA+ AMT - Rs 11.15 lakh - - XZA+ Dark AMT - Rs 11.45 lakh Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 12.06 lakh - XZA+ S AMT - Rs 11.9 lakh - - XZA+ S Dark AMT - Rs 12.2 lakh - - XZA+ LUX AMT - Rs 12.25 lakh - - XZA+ LUX Dark AMT - Rs 12.55 lakh - - XZA+ LUX S AMT - Rs 12.75 lakh Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.98 lakh/ Rs 13.14 lakh (DT) - XZA+ LUX S Dark AMT - Rs 12.95 lakh

Takeaways

Once again, the Punch is comfortably more affordable than the Fronx while the Nexon has the priciest entry point for an automatic variant.

Both Tata models come with an AMT, but that is limited to the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the Maruti. The latter’s turbocharged engine gets the choice of a premium six-speed torque converter automatic. There is a price gap of over Rs 2.7 lakh between the AMT and AT variants of the Fronx.

The entry-level Fronx turbo-AT trim is more expensive than the top-spec Punch AMT and mid-spec Nexon AMT by over Rs 2.6 lakh.

The top-spec turbo-AT variant of the Fronx is priced the same as the top-spec Nexon AMT with the latter offering a couple more features.

While the AMT technology has gotten better over time, it is not as refined as the torque converter automatic transmission offered with the feature-loaded Fronx.

