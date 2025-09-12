Maruti Ertiga Is The Top-selling Car In India In August 2025, Followed By Maruti Dzire And Hyundai Creta

Maruti dominated the sales chart in August 2025 with eight models out of the total 15 cars, and two cars each of Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata and Toyota

The sales figures for August 2025 are now out, and as usual, Maruti dominated the charts with 8 models out of the total 15 cars. The Maruti Ertiga and Dzire were the top-sellers, while the Tata Nexon overtook the Brezza as the best-selling subcompact SUV last month. Check out the detailed sales report below to know how these cars fared in terms of sales in August 2025.

Rank Models August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 MoM (%) YoY(%) 1 Maruti Ertiga 18,445 16,604 18,580 11 -1 2 Maruti Dzire 16,509 20,895 10,627 -20.9 55 3 Hyundai Creta (including Creta N Line & Creta Electric) 15,924 16,898 16,762 -5.7 -5 4 Maruti Wagon R 14,552 14,710 16,450 -1 -12 5 Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV) 14,004 12,825 12,289 9.1 14 6 Maruti Brezza 13,620 14,065 19,190 -3.1 -29 7 Maruti Baleno 12,549 12,503 12,485 0.3 1 8 Maruti Fronx 12,422 12,872 12,387 -3.5 0 9 Maruti Swift 12,385 14,190 12,844 -12.7 -4 10 Maruti Eeco 10,785 12,341 10,985 -12.6 -2 11 Tata Punch (including Punch EV) 10,704 10,785 15,643 0 -32 12 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic + Scorpio N) 9,840 13,747 13,787 -28.4 -29 13 Toyota Innova (Hycross + Crysta) 9,304 9,119 9,687 2 -4 14 Toyota Hyryder 9,100 8,814 6,534 3.2 39 15 Hyundai Venue (including Venue N Line) 8,109 8,054 9,085 1 -11

Also Read: New GST Price For All Cars: Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Toyota, Tata, Volkswagen, Skoda, Mahindra, Renault, MG And Mercedes-Benz Prices Dropped

Key Takeaways

In August 2025, the Maruti Ertiga emerged as India’s best-selling car, recording a jump of over 1,800 units in monthly sales compared to July 2025.

July 2025’s best-selling model, the Maruti Dzire, slipped to second place in August with a nearly 21 percent decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales. However, the subcompact sedan still recorded an impressive 55 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The Hyundai Creta was the third best-selling car with nearly 16,000 units dispatched. It recorded a negative growth of nearly 6 percent and 5 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively. Note that its sales figures also include the Hyundai Creta N Line and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Maruti dispatched over 14,500 units of the Wagon R hatchback last month. While its monthly demand stayed steady, its yearly sales dropped by 12 percent.

The Tata Nexon overtook the Maruti Brezza by 384 units in August 2025 sales, and recorded a growth of 9 percent and 14 percent, both in MoM and YoY sales, respectively. The automaker dispatched over 14,000 units of the Nexon, including the Nexon EV.

Over 13,600 units of the Maruti Brezza were shipped in August 2025. Not only did it face a decline of 3 percent in monthly sales, but it also took a significant hit of 29 percent in yearly sales.

With more than 12,500 units dispatched last month, the Maruti Baleno’s demand remained consistent based on MoM and YoY figures.

The Maruti Fronx’s August 2025 sales stood at over 12,400 units. However, the crossover hatchback faced a slight decline of 3.5 percent in monthly sales.

Maruti shipped over 12,300 units of its popular Swift hatchback in August 2025. Its MoM sales went down by nearly 13 percent, and the hatchback also recorded a slight decline of 4 percent compared to last year in the same month.

Although the Maruti Eeco’s MoM figures took a hit of nearly 13 percent, Maruti still managed to dispatch over 10,000 units of this van, which clearly reflects its strong market demand.

Just like in July 2025, the Tata Punch once again registered a total sales of more than 10,700 units (cumulative figures including the Punch EV). However, its YoY figures faced a significant decline of 32 percent, which is the highest yearly sales decline among all models in the list.

Mahindra Scorpio nameplate (including Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) fell short of 60 units to touch the sales mark of 10,000 units. It recorded a negative growth of 28.4 and 29 percent in both MoM and YoY sales, respectively.

Trailing behind the Mahindra Scorpio twins are the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta, with over 9,300 cumulative units dispatched last month. The MPVs together registered a marginal growth of 2 percent in MoM sales; however, they took a loss of 4 percent in yearly sales.

With just over 9,000 units sold in August 2025, the Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder’s yearly sales went up by 39 percent. The compact SUV also showed a marginal growth of 3.2 percent in monthly sales.

The Hyundai Venue stays at the bottom with a little over 8,000 dispatches in August 2025. While it hasn’t reported any significant change in monthly growth, it took a loss of 11 percent in yearly sales.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.