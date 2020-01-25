Maruti Ciaz BS6 Launched At Rs 8.31 lakh. Gets A Sportier S Variant As Well

Published On Jan 25, 2020 01:27 PM By Saransh for Maruti Ciaz

Prices have gone up by up to Rs 22,000.

The BS6 Ciaz is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only.

It also gets a new sportier-looking S variant.

Ciaz S is available in three colours: Premium Silver, Sangria Red and Pearl Snow White

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 version of the Ciaz. Available with a petrol engine only, the updated sedan is priced from Rs 8.31 lakh to 11.09 lakh. Here is a detailed price list:

BS4 Ciaz BS6 Ciaz Sigma Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.31 lakh (+12k) Delta Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh (+12k) Zeta Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh (+12k) Alpha Rs 9.97 lakh Rs 9.97 lakh S - Rs 10.08 lakh Delta Auto Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.97 lakh (+17k) Zeta Auto Rs 10.58 lakh Rs 10.80 lakh (+22k) Alpha Auto Rs 10.98 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh (+11k)

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

With the introduction of a BS6 engine, Maruti has also launched a sportier-looking variant of the sedan, the Ciaz S. Priced at Rs 10.08 lakh, the Ciaz S gets updated front and rear bumper with black colour inserts. Similar treatment is also visible on the sides, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover, and the front fog lamp garnish. It also gets a set of new 16-inch all-black alloy wheels.

A similar story is visible inside the cabin as well. The S variant gets all-black interior with silver inserts on the door trim and instrument, further enhancing the sportier character of the sedan.

Since the Ciaz S is just a cosmetic update, it continues to get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid like the standard car. It makes 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque. It is offered with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The Ciaz S, however, is offered with a manual transmission only.

As far as Ciaz diesel is concerned, it will be available only till the BS4 stocks last as the carmaker has no plans to upgrade it to BS6.

When it comes to features, the BS6 Ciaz remains identical to the BS4 version. It gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. Other features on offer include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic climate control. Maruti has not revealed the feature list of the Ciaz S but it is expected to be similar to that of the Ciaz Alpha.

