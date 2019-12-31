What To Expect From Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Dec 31, 2019 12:36 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

The best-selling sub-4m SUV in India is about to get a mid-life refresh

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is set to be almost like an all-new model in 2020. It will be powered by a petrol engine for the first time and is also due to receive its mid-life facelift. The carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Brezza at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Here’s what we can expect from the new Brezza:

1) Design updates to the front and rear ends

The Brezza facelift has been spied multiple times, most recently without any camouflage. It was seen with a refreshed front end, new headlamps with integrated turn indicators and LED DRLs. The updated front bumper also features new fog lamp housings.

While the rear end has not been seen in detail, spy shots indicate updated taillamps among other design tweaks. There is little to no change to the side profile of the Maruti sub-4m SUV offering apart from new alloy wheel designs on the higher variants.

2) Likely to feature 1.5-litre petrol engine

Since its launch, the Vitara Brezza has only been offered with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel motor that will not be updated to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. In fact, Maruti announced that it won’t be offering any diesel engines post April 2020 and has stuck to that as of now. So, the sub-compact SUV will now get a petrol powertrain for the first time.

While Maruti has not confirmed which BS6 engine it will be, we have good reason to believe that it will be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that powers the Ertiga/XL6 and the Ciaz. In the MPVs and sedan, it is tuned to an output of 105PS and 138Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 4-speed automatic. The 1.2-litre BS6 petrol motor from the hatchback models may not be sufficient for the sub-compact SUV.

3) Expected to get a CNG variant too

Since Maruti will not be offering any diesel engines on the smaller, price-sensitive models like the Vitara Brezza, the carmaker will be offering CNG variants for the extra fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre BS6 petrol-CNG motor in the Ertiga MPV has an output of 92PS and 122Nm with a claimed efficiency of 26km/kg. The smaller Vitara Brezza would likely be more frugal but is expected to only be available with a manual gearbox.

4) Facelift to add new features to the 2020 Vitara Brezza

Apart from the new petrol engine and updated styling, the Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to benefit from a few additional features as well. We don’t have a spy shot of the interior yet but Maruti is likely to equip the 2020 model with the latest version of its touchscreen infotainment system, new upholstery, coloured inserts in the cabin and an updated steering wheel too. On the outside, it is expected to get LED headlamps and daytime running LEDs.

5) Small premium for all updates

Since the current Vitara Brezza is offered with a diesel engine, the facelifted model with the BS6 petrol will likely have a similar price tag with a slight premium for the top-spec variants. The current prices for the Maruti sub-4m SUV range from Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 with a new rival to launch in 2020 currently known as the Kia QYI.

