Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger registered improved sales over January, while most other subcompact SUVs saw a big drop in sales

Maruti has finally climbed back to the top of the sub-4m SUV sales in February 2023, closely followed by the Tata Nexon. While most subcompact SUVs saw a decline in their sales over the previous month, the Renault Kiger has enjoyed the highest rise in month-on-month (MoM) figures.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the sub-compact SUV segment sales in February 2023:

February 2023 January 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 15787 14359 9.94 27.53 18.85 8.68 12910 Tata Nexon 13914 15567 -10.61 24.27 24.97 -0.7 14477 Hyundai Venue 9997 10738 -6.9 17.43 20.8 -3.37 10270 Kia Sonet 9836 9261 6.2 17.15 12.53 4.62 7935 Mahindra XUV300 3809 5390 -29.33 6.64 9.19 -2.55 5471 Nissan Magnite 2184 2803 -22.08 3.8 4.19 -0.39 2717 Renault Kiger 1802 1153 56.28 3.14 4.57 -1.43 2231

Key Takeaways

The segment’s best seller, Maruti Brezza, is the only model that had over 15,000 takers in February with a MoM growth of nearly 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon saw a MoM drop in sales of just over 10 percent and slid down to the second spot on this list.. Tata has managed to get nearly 14,000 buyers of Nexon for the month of February.

Similarly, Hyundai Venue sales fell 6.9 percent MoM, falling below the 10,000 units mark once again. It currently holds over 17 percent of the segment market share.

The demand of the Kia Sonet was relatively stable, with sales of over 9,500 units this February. Kia’s subcompact SUV also saw an increase of 6.2 percent in MoM sales and has similar market share as its Hyundai cousin.

Mahindra XUV300 remains the fifth best-selling model of the segment, though it saw the highest decline of 29.33 percent in MoM sales. It registered over 3,800 units sold this past month.

The Nissan Magnite also faced a decline in MoM sales, dropping by 22.08 percent with just 2,184 units sold in February.

Despite the fact that Renault Kiger had the highest rise in MoM sales at 56.28 percent, it had the lowest tally in the segment with only 1,800 takers in February.

