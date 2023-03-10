English | हिंदी

Maruti Brezza Retakes The Segment Throne From Tata Nexon In February 2023

Modified On Mar 10, 2023 12:48 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger registered improved sales over January, while most other subcompact SUVs saw a big drop in sales

Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue

Maruti has finally climbed back to the top of  the sub-4m SUV sales in February 2023, closely followed by the Tata Nexon. While most subcompact SUVs saw a decline in their sales over the previous month, the Renault Kiger has enjoyed the highest rise in month-on-month (MoM) figures.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the sub-compact SUV segment sales in February 2023:

 

February 2023

January 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Brezza

15787

14359

9.94

27.53

18.85

8.68

12910

Tata Nexon

13914

15567

-10.61

24.27

24.97

-0.7

14477

Hyundai Venue

9997

10738

-6.9

17.43

20.8

-3.37

10270

Kia Sonet

9836

9261

6.2

17.15

12.53

4.62

7935

Mahindra XUV300

3809

5390

-29.33

6.64

9.19

-2.55

5471

Nissan Magnite

2184

2803

-22.08

3.8

4.19

-0.39

2717

Renault Kiger

1802

1153

56.28

3.14

4.57

-1.43

2231

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza

  • The segment’s best seller, Maruti Brezza, is the only model that had over 15,000 takers in February with a MoM growth of nearly 10 percent.

Also Read: Here's How Much Quicker Mahindra XUV400 Is Than Petrol & Diesel Subcompact SUVs

Tata Nexon

  • Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon saw a MoM drop in sales of just over 10 percent and slid down to the second spot on this list.. Tata has managed to get nearly 14,000 buyers of Nexon for the month of February.

Hyundai Venue

  • Similarly, Hyundai Venue sales fell 6.9 percent MoM, falling below the 10,000 units mark once again. It currently holds over 17 percent of the segment market share.

Also Read: Here’s How Maruti Suzuki Dominated The Sales Chart In February 2023

Kia Sonet

  • The demand of the Kia Sonet was relatively stable, with sales of over 9,500 units this February. Kia’s subcompact SUV also saw an increase of 6.2 percent in MoM sales and has similar market share as its Hyundai cousin.

Mahindra XUV300

  • Mahindra XUV300 remains the fifth best-selling model of the segment, though it saw the highest decline of 29.33 percent in MoM sales. It registered over 3,800 units sold this past month.

Nissan Magnite

  • The Nissan Magnite also faced a decline in MoM sales, dropping by 22.08 percent with just 2,184 units sold in February.

Renault Kiger

  • Despite the fact that Renault Kiger had the highest rise in MoM sales at 56.28 percent, it had the lowest tally in the segment with only 1,800 takers in February.

