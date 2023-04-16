Published On Apr 16, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

Most models in this segment witnessed a growth in sales with three models crossing the 10,000 unit mark

The subcompact SUV market in India remains one of the biggest and most popular in terms of choices and sales. And in this segment particularly, the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza are in a battle to be on top. Let’s see how they and the other models of this segment performed in March 2023:

Models March 2023 February 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 16227 15787 2.78 27.2 22.41 4.79 13009 Tata Nexon 14769 13914 6.14 24.75 25.79 -1.04 14282 Hyundai Venue 10024 9997 0.27 16.8 16.61 0.19 10063 Kia Sonet 8677 9836 -11.78 14.54 12.37 2.17 8268 Mahindra XUV300 5128 3809 34.62 8.59 7.45 1.14 5386 Nissan Magnite 3260 2184 49.26 5.46 5.3 0.16 2549 Renault Kiger 1568 1802 -12.98 2.62 4.49 -1.87 2092 Total 59653 57329 4.05 99.96

Takeaways

Maruti Brezza continues to be on the top spot with sales of over 16,000 units in March 2023. The Brezza currently holds over 27 per cent market share.

Following the Brezza in second place is the Nexon, which had sales of close to 14,800 units in March. But this figure also includes the sales numbers of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Hyundai Venue at the third spot is the last model to cross the 10,000 units sale mark. The Hyundai SUV’s market share is almost the same as it was last year.

Kia Sonet’s month-on-month (MoM) sales dropped by close to 12 per cent in March while its year-on-year (YoY) market share went up by over two per cent.

After Kia Sonet, is the Mahidnra XUV300, which witnessed a MoM growth of over 34 per cent in March. It currently holds over 8.5 per cent market share.

The biggest growth in monthly sales is attributed to Nissan Magnite, which has a MoM rise of over 49 per cent with sales of over 3,200 units.

Also Read: Check Out The 15 Highest-selling Cars In March 2023

Renault Kiger faced a loss in both monthly sales and market share with sales of just over 1,500 units in March.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT