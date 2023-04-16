Maruti Brezza Extends The Lead Over Tata Nexon In March 2023 Sales

Published On Apr 16, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

Most models in this segment witnessed a growth in sales with three models crossing the 10,000 unit mark

Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon & Hyundai Venue

The subcompact SUV market in India remains one of the biggest and most popular in terms of choices and sales. And in this segment particularly, the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza are in a battle to be on top. Let’s see how they and the other models of this segment performed in March 2023:

Models

March 2023

February 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY market share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Brezza

16227

15787

2.78

27.2

22.41

4.79

13009

Tata Nexon

14769

13914

6.14

24.75

25.79

-1.04

14282

Hyundai Venue

10024

9997

0.27

16.8

16.61

0.19

10063

Kia Sonet

8677

9836

-11.78

14.54

12.37

2.17

8268

Mahindra XUV300

5128

3809

34.62

8.59

7.45

1.14

5386

Nissan Magnite

3260

2184

49.26

5.46

5.3

0.16

2549

Renault Kiger

1568

1802

-12.98

2.62

4.49

-1.87

2092

Total

59653

57329

4.05

99.96

Takeaways

  • Maruti Brezza continues to be on the top spot with sales of over 16,000 units in March 2023. The Brezza currently holds over 27 per cent market share.

Maruti Brezza

  • Following the Brezza in second place is the Nexon, which had sales of close to 14,800 units in March. But this figure also includes the sales numbers of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Tata Nexon

  • Hyundai Venue at the third spot is the last model to cross the 10,000 units sale mark. The Hyundai SUV’s market share is almost the same as it was last year.

Hyundai Venue

  • Kia Sonet’s month-on-month (MoM) sales dropped by close to 12 per cent in March while its year-on-year (YoY) market share went up by over two per cent.

Kia Sonet

  • After Kia Sonet, is the Mahidnra XUV300, which witnessed a MoM growth of over 34 per cent in March. It currently holds over 8.5 per cent market share.

Mahindra XUV300

  • The biggest growth in monthly sales is attributed to Nissan Magnite, which has a MoM rise of over 49 per cent with sales of over 3,200 units.

  • Renault Kiger faced a loss in both monthly sales and market share with sales of just over 1,500 units in March.

Renault Kiger

A
Published by
Ansh
