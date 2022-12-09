Modified On Dec 09, 2022 03:08 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Tucson

Most models in this segment witnessed a drop in their month-on-month sales

The Indian midsize SUV segment is dominated by the Mahindra XUV700. In November 2022, it sold more units than the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Alcazar combined. All segment contenders except the MG Hector and Citroen C5 Aircross witnessed a drop in their month-on-month (MoM) figures, resulting in a 10 per cent sales decline in the segment as a whole.

Here are the model-wise sales of the midsize SUV segment in November 2022:

Mid-size SUVs Model November 2022 October 2022 MoM Growth Market share current (%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Mahindra XUV700 5,701 5,815 -1.96 48.2 32.68 15.52 5,656 Hyundai Alcazar 2,566 2,847 -9.87 21.69 13.35 8.34 2,365 Tata Harrier 2,119 2,762 -23.28 17.91 29.7 -11.79 2,906 MG Hector 1,773 1,630 8.77 14.99 23.76 -8.77 1,916 Tata Safari 1,437 1,751 -17.93 12.15 16.64 -4.49 1,966 Jeep Compass 550 732 -24.86 4.65 12.7 -8.05 826 Hyundai Tucson 247 487 -49.28 2.08 1.14 0.94 163 Citroen C5 Aircross 21 15 40 0.17 0.61 -0.44 29 Total 11,827 13,177 -10.24 99.98

Takeaways

Mahindra’s SUV stays in the lead with sales of 5,701 units in November. While its MoM sales reduced by less than two per cent, it witnessed a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of over 15 per cent. The XUV700 presently enjoys almost half of the midsize SUV market share.

Hyundai Alcazar’s MoM sales dipped by almost 10 per cent in November but still managed to outsell the Tata Harrier whose MoM figures dropped by over 23 per cent.

Both Tata Harrier and Safari witnessed a fall in MoM and YoY sales at 2,119 and 1,437 units, respectively.

MG Hector saw a MoM growth of 8.77 per cent and surpassed Tata Safari this November with sales of 1,773 units.

In the premium end of the segment, the Jeep Compass only sold 550 units in November after a MoM fall of almost 25 per cent.

Hyundai Tucson’s sales were slashed by half with less than 250 units sold.

Lastly, the Citroen C5 Aircross is still in the double digits with 21 units sold in November for a MoM growth of 40 per cent.

