With the Toyota Innova nameplate now borrowing elements of SUVs, it seems fair to pit it against similarly sized SUVs too

Toyota recently took the covers off the third-generation Innova in India and has christened it as the ‘Innova Hycross’ here. With the famous Toyota MPV now becoming more of an SUV in terms of looks, underpinnings and drivetrain, we figured you might want to compare it with similarly sized seven-seater midsize SUVs such as the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Size Comparison

Dimensions Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Length 4,755mm 4,695mm 4,661mm 4,500mm 4,720mm Width 1,850mm 1,890mm 1,894mm 1,790mm 1,835mm Height 1,795mm 1,755mm (with roof rails) 1,786mm 1,675mm (with roof rails) 1,760mm Wheelbase 2,850mm 2,750mm 2,741mm 2,760mm 2,750mm

The Innova Hycross which is the longest and tallest and even has the longest wheelbase in this comparison.

Tata’s midsize SUV, the Safari, is the widest among the lot. Do note that its width has been measured without the inclusion of the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs).

The Hyundai Alcazar is the shortest and narrowest midsize SUV but has the second longest wheelbase of the lot after the Toyota MPV.

Powertrain Details

Powertrain Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Engine 2-litre N.A. petrol 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel 2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid 2-litre diesel Power 174PS 186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor) 200PS Up to 185PS 170PS 159PS 115PS 143PS 170PS Torque 205Nm 187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor) 380Nm 450Nm 350Nm 191Nm 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm Transmission CVT e-CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD/AWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

Among the five models included in this comparison, it’s the Toyota Innova Hycross which is available with a strong-hybrid powertrain setup. There’s no diesel option at all.

On the other hand, the Tata Safari gets a single diesel unit only.

The Mahindra XUV700 is the only car among the lot that gets an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which is offered with the diesel engine.

Mahindra, Hyundai and MG are the only carmakers here that offer the XUV700, Alcazar and Hector Plus, respectively, with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Hector Plus’ petrol engine is also available with an optional mild-hybrid system.

With outputs of 200PS from the turbo-petrol engine and 450Nm from its diesel heart, it’s the XUV700 that gets the most powerful and torquiest powertrains.

With an expected claimed fuel economy of around 20kmpl, the Innova Hycross hybrid might be the most frugal option here.

The Innova Hycross comes with only automatic gearbox options while the diesel-powered Hector Plus is offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

While the Mahindra and Hyundai SUVs get a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, the petrol-powered Hector Plus gets an optional CVT automatic.

Price

Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Ex-showroom Delhi Rs 20 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 23.76 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

The XUV700 has the least expensive entry point among all the models mentioned here while its top-end variant is the priciest of the lot.

Toyota is likely to reveal the prices of the Innova Hycross at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. We believe it could be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which will make it the only model here to have such a high entry point. It could also become the priciest in its top-spec hybrid variant with ADAS.

