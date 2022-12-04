Toyota Innova Hycross vs Midsize SUV Rivals: Specifications Compared

With the Toyota Innova nameplate now borrowing elements of SUVs, it seems fair to pit it against similarly sized SUVs too

Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari

Toyota recently took the covers off the third-generation Innova in India and has christened it as the ‘Innova Hycross’ here. With the famous Toyota MPV now becoming more of an SUV in terms of looks, underpinnings and drivetrain, we figured you might want to compare it with similarly sized seven-seater midsize SUVs such as the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Size Comparison

Toyota Innova Hycross

Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra XUV700

Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Length

4,755mm

4,695mm

4,661mm

4,500mm

4,720mm

Width

1,850mm

1,890mm

1,894mm

1,790mm

1,835mm

Height

1,795mm

1,755mm (with roof rails)

1,786mm

1,675mm (with roof rails)

1,760mm

Wheelbase

2,850mm

2,750mm

2,741mm

2,760mm

2,750mm

  • The Innova Hycross which is the longest and tallest and even has the longest wheelbase in this comparison.

Tata Safari

  • Tata’s midsize SUV, the Safari, is the widest among the lot. Do note that its width has been measured without the inclusion of the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs).

  • The Hyundai Alcazar is the shortest and narrowest midsize SUV but has the second longest wheelbase of the lot after the Toyota MPV.

Powertrain Details

Toyota Innova Hycross strong-hybrid powertrain

Powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra XUV700

Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Engine

2-litre N.A. petrol

2-litre strong-hybrid petrol

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

2-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid

2-litre diesel

Power

174PS

186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor)

200PS

Up to 185PS

170PS

159PS

115PS

143PS

170PS

Torque

205Nm

187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor)

380Nm

450Nm

350Nm

191Nm

250Nm

250Nm

350Nm

Transmission

CVT

e-CVT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT

Drivetrain

FWD

FWD

FWD

FWD/AWD

FWD

FWD

FWD

FWD

FWD

  • Among the five models included in this comparison, it’s the Toyota Innova Hycross which is available with a strong-hybrid powertrain setup. There’s no diesel option at all.

  • On the other hand, the Tata Safari gets a single diesel unit only.

Mahindra XUV700 engine

  • The Mahindra XUV700 is the only car among the lot that gets an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which is offered with the diesel engine.

  • Mahindra, Hyundai and MG are the only carmakers here that offer the XUV700, Alcazar and Hector Plus, respectively, with both petrol and diesel engine options.

MG Hector Plus engine

  • The Hector Plus’ petrol engine is also available with an optional mild-hybrid system.

  • With outputs of 200PS from the turbo-petrol engine and 450Nm from its diesel heart, it’s the XUV700 that gets the most powerful and torquiest powertrains.

  • With an expected claimed fuel economy of around 20kmpl, the Innova Hycross hybrid might be the most frugal option here.

  • The Innova Hycross comes with only automatic gearbox options while the diesel-powered Hector Plus is offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

  • While the Mahindra and Hyundai SUVs get a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, the petrol-powered Hector Plus gets an optional CVT automatic.

Price

Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra XUV700

Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Ex-showroom Delhi

Rs 20 lakh onwards (expected)

Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 23.76 lakh

Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh

Rs 14.94 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

Mahindra XUV700

  • The XUV700 has the least expensive entry point among all the models mentioned here while its top-end variant is the priciest of the lot.

  • Toyota is likely to reveal the prices of the Innova Hycross at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. We believe it could be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which will make it the only model here to have such a high entry point. It could also become the priciest in its top-spec hybrid variant with ADAS.

