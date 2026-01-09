Mahindra XUV 7XO: Base vs Top Variant Compared

There’s very little difference in design between the base and top variants of the XUV 7XO

Out of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO’s six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L variants, we have already covered how the base AX variant is really a compelling package. If you’re curious about the things you really miss out on that are otherwise offered with the fully loaded AX7 Luxury variant of the 7XO, here’s a detailed account of it:

Exterior

According to this author, one thing Mahindra has really aced with the base-spec XUV 7XO’s standard design. There’s very little to miss out on from modern and plush design, even if you’re on a budget. Dual-pod LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, new chrome slats on the wide grille - you get all those things right from entry.

And for the 19-inch alloy wheels you trade off for a 17-inch steel wheel with covers. The only real missing elements are fog lamps and sequential turn indicators. But the former can be fitted as a genuine accessory from Mahindra for the base model.

Interesting find: The foglamps in the top-spec AX7 L variant of the XUV 7XO are dual-pod, in which one has only cornering function, which only lights up based on the direction you turn your steering in.

Colour Options

You do compromise on some colour options in the base-spec variant of the XUV 7XO, especially since you do not get any of the dual-tone options. Refer to the table below:

XUV 7XO AX XUV 7XO AX7 L Everest White

Midnight Black

Stealth Black

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue Everest White*

Midnight Black*

Stealth Black

Galaxy Grey*

Nebula Blue

Ruby Velvet

Desert Myst* *The following colours can also be opted for with a Stealth Black roof for dual-tone

If you are keen to check on what colours are available with the other variants of the XUV 7XO, this will help you.

Interior

The big talking point has been that Mahindra is offering the triple screen display right from the base variant of the XUV 7XO. Unlike the beige and tan theme in the AX7 L, you will find a lot of black in the AX variant. Over the dashboard, the steering wheel and moreover the upholstery, which also happens to be fabric and not leatherette like in the AX7 L.

The steering wheel is different, too. The one in the AX will keep your XUV700 nostalgia in check as it’s the same one! Meanwhile, the AX7 L trim gets an all-new two-spoke dual-tone steering wheel. In the base variant, you will also miss those soft-touch surfaces on the door pads, which are offered in the top model.

One big difference between the base and top model is the AC controls. Since the base model gets manual AC, you get physical knobs and buttons. This makes life easier as you don’t have to take your eyes off the road while using it. In the top-spec AX7 L, you need to operate it via the touchscreen, which is less intuitive. We feel Mahindra should have retained the dual-zone physical AC controls for the XUV 700.

Note: The base AX variant is offered in a 7-seater layout only, while the top AX7 L is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts.

Coming to the back seats, you miss out on the rear window sunshades, but your comfort has still been kept in consideration with the rear centre armrest and the rear AC vents. In fact, third row passengers get AC vents and controls too. The base variant won’t bring in the sky view and extra light as it doesn’t have the panoramic sunroof. Let’s discuss features now.

Features

Just as we were talking about AC, well, the XUV 7XO is a high-tech car, and the AX7 L takes up the cooling job with a dual-zone climate control, but the base leaves it to you with a manual unit. Speaking of manual adjustments, the driver seat in the base variant is manually 6-way adjustable, but the same is 6-way power adjustable in the top end. Not only that, but the co-driver can also adjust their seat electronically, and this specific seat can also be adjusted by rear occupants with the help of the powered Boss mode. It is quite obvious that the AX variant misses out on a lot when comparing it with the top.

In a fully loaded AX7 L trim, you will get some premium end features like front and rear ventilated seats, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) mounts for rear passenger entertainment screens, the BE 6-like light show called Groove Me, dual wireless phone chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Safety

Coming to safety, Mahindra XUV 7XO provides you good safety with 7 airbags (6 as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard.

This goes up a notch when you move to the top-spec. You get additional things like an extra knee airbag, a 540-degree camera (a transparent view underneath on top of the 360-degree), adaptive cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

This is the overall specifications of the Mahindra XUV 7XO:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 2.2-litre Diesel Engine Power (PS) 203 PS 185 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm Up To 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Drivertrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive, All-wheel drive

The 6-speed automatic gearbox and the all-wheel drivetrain are limited to the higher trims and are not offered in the base-spec AX variant.

Price & Rivals

Here’s the price difference between the AX and AX7 L variant of the XUV 7XO:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) AX Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh AX7 L Rs 23.45 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 7XO takes on SUVs like the Tata Harrier & Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.