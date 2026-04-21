Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Does It Make Sense To Get The Top-spec?

The Mahindra XUV 7XO (formally known as the XUV700) is one of the most popular cars in the country due to its bold design, ample space, powerful engine options, and feature-rich cabin. It is available in 6 variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.

If you are planning to buy the SUV, and you are confused between the top-spec AX7 L and the one-below-top AX7 T variants, then this article is for you, where we have compared all aspects of these two variants, starting with the price.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Diesel MT Rs 20.99 lakh Diesel MT 6-seater Rs 21.39 lakh Petrol AT Rs 21.97 lakh Petrol AT 6-seater Rs 22.16 lakh Diesel AT Rs 22.44 lakh Diesel AT 6-seater Rs 22.84 lakh Diesel AWD AT Rs 23.44 lakh Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Diesel MT Rs 22.47 lakh Petrol AT Rs 23.45 lakh Petrol AT 6-seater Rs 23.64 lakh Diesel AT Rs 23.92 lakh Diesel AT 6-seater Rs 24.11 lakh Diesel AWD AT Rs 24.92 lakh

The one-below-top XUV 7XO AX7 T is priced from Rs 20.99 lakh to Rs 23.44 lakh.

On the other hand, the AX7 L’s prices range between Rs 22.47 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh.

With both these variants, you get the option of an all-wheel-drive setup, but only with the diesel automatic 7-seater trims.

Over the AX7 T, you’ll have to pay Rs 1.48 lakh for the equivalent AX7 L variant.

A petrol manual powertrain is available with neither of these variants, and if you want that, you’ll have to settle for the standard AX7 trim.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Design

The AX7 T and AX7 L variants look identical to each other, with just one major design difference.

Front

At the front, both the AX7 T and AX7 L get the same LED headlamps and LED DRLs. They both come with a gloss black grille that features chrome inserts, and the bumper design also remains identical.

Side

In profile, both variants feature roof rails on top, sharp lines on the doors and panels, and slim wheel arches. The door cladding, however, is thicker, which adds a bit of muscle to the design of this SUV.

There is one change here, which is in the alloys. The AX7 T variant comes with 18-inch alloys, while the AX7 L trim sits on 19-inch alloy wheels. While both these variants get dual-tone wheels, they differ significantly in design.

Rear

The rear end remains the same as well in both these variants. You get a roof-mounted spoiler, a thick gloss black strip which houses the connected LED tail lamps, and the thick bumper remains the same in both these variants.

Here is a deep dive into the package of the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L.

So, regardless of which variant you pick, you will get the design of the top-spec XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Colour Options

With the XUV 7XO, you get the option of 11 exterior shades, including both monotone and dual-tone colours. Here is a list of all the colours available:

Desert Myst (also available in dual-tone)

Everest White (also available in dual-tone)

Nebula Blue

Stealth Black

Ruby Velvet

Galaxy Grey (also available in dual-tone)

Midnight Black (also available in dual-tone)

Both the AX7 T and AX7 L get the complete colour palette, including the dual-tone ones.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Interior

Inside, both the AX7 T and the AX7 L get the exact same cabin theme: dual-tone off-white and brown. There are copper inserts on the door grab handles in both variants and there has been a generous use of piano black elements as well. Leatherette seat upholstery is common in between the variants and you can get these variants in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Check out a more detailed analysis of the one-below-top Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T.

However, in the AX7 L, you get sunblinds for the second row passengers, there is leatherette padding on the front and rear door trims, the front and rear seats also get plush seat padding, and the cabin also comes with multi-colour ambient lighting.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Features

The feature list of both these variants is fairly similar, as both come with a triple-screen setup, which gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display.

This is what each variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has to offer.

Both variants also come with a panoramic sunroof, a front wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, cruise control, front seat ventilation, Dolby Atmos, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

However, if you decide to go for the top-spec AX7 L variant, you get additional features like a 6-way powered front passenger seat, 4-way powered boss mode, ventilated rear seats, a rear wireless phone charger with cooling, and Dolby Vision.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Safety

When it comes to safety, there is no difference in these variants. Both come with 7 airbags (including knee airbag), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

You also get a 540-degree camera with a blind spot monitor in both variants, along with Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T vs AX7 L: Powertrain

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

There is no difference in the powertrains as well. Both variants get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and the transmissions remain the same as well.

Note: While both variants get the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with the diesel automatic powertrain, a petrol manual combination is missing in both.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T feels like a complete variant in itself. It gives you the design of the top-spec variant, a cabin that both looks and feels premium, a feature list that has nothing important missing, and powertrain options that cater to different types of buyers. Even if you decide not to go for the top-spec variant, you won’t feel like you’ve made any compromise.

However, if you want the best out of the car, and you want some flashy and show-off worthy features, then you can stretch your budget and go for the top-spec AX7 L trim.