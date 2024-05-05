Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Specifications Compared

Both XUV 3XO and Sonet are feature-packed sub-4m SUVs, but the updated Mahindra contender has a few advantages like the segment-first panoramic sunroof

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet

The much-awaited XUV300 subcompact SUV facelift from Mahindra was recently launched in the form of the XUV 3XO. Apart from design changes inside and out, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has also become more feature-rich and safer than the model it replaces. One of its key rivals in the segment is the Kia Sonet, so let’s see how the 3XO stacks up against it in terms of specs and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Kia Sonet

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1790 mm

Height

1647 mm

1642 mm

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2500 mm

Boot Space

364 litres

385 litres

  • The Kia Sonet is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, but the Mahindra is taller by 31 mm and 5 mm wider.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • The XUV 3XO has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet which should translate to increased cabin space as well. 

  • However, the Sonet offers 21 litres of extra boot space compared to the XUV 3XO.

Powertrains

Model

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Kia Sonet

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre N.A. petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS

130 PS

117 PS

83 PS

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

200 Nm

Up to 230 Nm

300 Nm

115 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

  • Both subcompact SUVs from Mahindra and Kia are being offered with three engine options, including one diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine

  • The XUV 3XO offers a choice of two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, while the Sonet provides the option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N.A.) petrol engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

  • In every comparable parameter, the Mahindra 3XO packs more power and torque than the Sonet.

2024 Kia Sonet Engine

  • The XUV 3XO’s T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful choice in this comparison, producing 10 PS more power and up to 58 Nm more torque than the Sonet’s turbo-petrol engine.

  • The Sonet however offers a wider range of transmission options, including the 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

  • While the XUV 3XO has the choice of two automatic options depending on the engine - a new 6-speed torque converter (AT) for the petrol engines but still a 6-speed AMT for the diesel. Meanwhile, the Sonet offers a 7-speed dual-clutch auto for the turbo-petrol (DCT) and a 6-speed AT for the diesel.

Features Highlights

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Kia Sonet

Exterior

  • Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • LED fog lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Single-pane sunroof

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & white dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • All-black interior with white inserts

  • Leatherette wrapped steering upholstery

  • Alloy pedals

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Drive modes (petrol-AT only)

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charging

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Rear door sunshade

  • One-touch auto up/down driver window

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Multiple drive modes (automatic)

  • Paddle shifters (automatic)

  • Cruise control

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 7-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Level 2 ADAS (adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking)

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Level 1 ADAS (lane keep assist, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, and high beam assist)

Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

  • Both XUV 3XO and Sonet come with a comprehensive list of features, including dual 10.25-inch screens, 7-speaker premium audio systems, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags.

  • However, the XUV 3XO has an edge over the Sonet as it also gets dual-zone AC and segment first panoramic sunroof. The XUV 3XO’s infotainment system will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but it may not be available right away for early buyers who can expect it later via an OTA update.

2024 Kia Sonet Interior

  • But the Kia Sonet has its own premium comfort advantages over the 3XO such as the ventilated and powered front seats,  as well as a built-in air purifier.

  • Both SUVs also come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, the XUV 3XO features level 2 ADAS, which includes traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

  • On the other hand, the Sonet features level 1 ADAS and includes lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and forward collision warning. However, it does not include adaptive cruise control.

Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Kia Sonet

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

At these introductory prices the Mahindra 3XO is more affordable than the Kia Sonet in both entry-level and top-variant forms. 

Final Takeaway

The Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet provide tough competition to each other in terms of specifications and features. The XUV 3XO holds multiple advantages over the Sonet, such as dual-zone AC, level 2 ADAS, segment's first panoramic sunroof, and a more powerful direct injection turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, Kia’s subcompact SUV also offers ventilated front seats and the option of a superior automatic torque converter transmission with its diesel engine and a sportier DCT for the turbo-petrol unit.

With the similar pricing as well, picking between the two becomes a matter of preference. If cabin space, performance and segment-leading features are your priority, the XUV 3XO is more for you. However, if you need the ventilated seats more than the multi-zone climate control and prefer a smoother automatic transmission, especially with the diesel engine, then the Sonet is the better pick.

