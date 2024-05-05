Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 05, 2024 08:42 AM By Shreyash
Both XUV 3XO and Sonet are feature-packed sub-4m SUVs, but the updated Mahindra contender has a few advantages like the segment-first panoramic sunroof
The much-awaited XUV300 subcompact SUV facelift from Mahindra was recently launched in the form of the XUV 3XO. Apart from design changes inside and out, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has also become more feature-rich and safer than the model it replaces. One of its key rivals in the segment is the Kia Sonet, so let’s see how the 3XO stacks up against it in terms of specs and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Kia Sonet
|
Length
|
3990 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1821 mm
|
1790 mm
|
Height
|
1647 mm
|
1642 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2500 mm
|
Boot Space
|
364 litres
|
385 litres
-
The Kia Sonet is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, but the Mahindra is taller by 31 mm and 5 mm wider.
-
The XUV 3XO has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet which should translate to increased cabin space as well.
-
However, the Sonet offers 21 litres of extra boot space compared to the XUV 3XO.
Powertrains
|
Model
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Kia Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.2-litre N.A. petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
112 PS
|
130 PS
|
117 PS
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
Up to 230 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
115 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT
-
Both subcompact SUVs from Mahindra and Kia are being offered with three engine options, including one diesel engine.
-
The XUV 3XO offers a choice of two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, while the Sonet provides the option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N.A.) petrol engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.
-
In every comparable parameter, the Mahindra 3XO packs more power and torque than the Sonet.
-
The XUV 3XO’s T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful choice in this comparison, producing 10 PS more power and up to 58 Nm more torque than the Sonet’s turbo-petrol engine.
-
The Sonet however offers a wider range of transmission options, including the 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
-
While the XUV 3XO has the choice of two automatic options depending on the engine - a new 6-speed torque converter (AT) for the petrol engines but still a 6-speed AMT for the diesel. Meanwhile, the Sonet offers a 7-speed dual-clutch auto for the turbo-petrol (DCT) and a 6-speed AT for the diesel.
Features Highlights
|
Features
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Kia Sonet
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both XUV 3XO and Sonet come with a comprehensive list of features, including dual 10.25-inch screens, 7-speaker premium audio systems, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags.
-
However, the XUV 3XO has an edge over the Sonet as it also gets dual-zone AC and segment first panoramic sunroof. The XUV 3XO’s infotainment system will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but it may not be available right away for early buyers who can expect it later via an OTA update.
-
But the Kia Sonet has its own premium comfort advantages over the 3XO such as the ventilated and powered front seats, as well as a built-in air purifier.
-
Both SUVs also come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, the XUV 3XO features level 2 ADAS, which includes traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.
-
On the other hand, the Sonet features level 1 ADAS and includes lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and forward collision warning. However, it does not include adaptive cruise control.
Price
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Kia Sonet
|
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
At these introductory prices the Mahindra 3XO is more affordable than the Kia Sonet in both entry-level and top-variant forms.
Final Takeaway
The Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet provide tough competition to each other in terms of specifications and features. The XUV 3XO holds multiple advantages over the Sonet, such as dual-zone AC, level 2 ADAS, segment's first panoramic sunroof, and a more powerful direct injection turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, Kia’s subcompact SUV also offers ventilated front seats and the option of a superior automatic torque converter transmission with its diesel engine and a sportier DCT for the turbo-petrol unit.
With the similar pricing as well, picking between the two becomes a matter of preference. If cabin space, performance and segment-leading features are your priority, the XUV 3XO is more for you. However, if you need the ventilated seats more than the multi-zone climate control and prefer a smoother automatic transmission, especially with the diesel engine, then the Sonet is the better pick.
