Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Specifications Compared

Both XUV 3XO and Sonet are feature-packed sub-4m SUVs, but the updated Mahindra contender has a few advantages like the segment-first panoramic sunroof

The much-awaited XUV300 subcompact SUV facelift from Mahindra was recently launched in the form of the XUV 3XO. Apart from design changes inside and out, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has also become more feature-rich and safer than the model it replaces. One of its key rivals in the segment is the Kia Sonet, so let’s see how the 3XO stacks up against it in terms of specs and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1790 mm Height 1647 mm 1642 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 364 litres 385 litres

The Kia Sonet is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, but the Mahindra is taller by 31 mm and 5 mm wider.

The XUV 3XO has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet which should translate to increased cabin space as well.

However, the Sonet offers 21 litres of extra boot space compared to the XUV 3XO.

Powertrains

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre N.A. petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 230 Nm 300 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Both subcompact SUVs from Mahindra and Kia are being offered with three engine options, including one diesel engine.

The XUV 3XO offers a choice of two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, while the Sonet provides the option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N.A.) petrol engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

In every comparable parameter, the Mahindra 3XO packs more power and torque than the Sonet.

The XUV 3XO’s T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful choice in this comparison, producing 10 PS more power and up to 58 Nm more torque than the Sonet’s turbo-petrol engine.

The Sonet however offers a wider range of transmission options, including the 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

While the XUV 3XO has the choice of two automatic options depending on the engine - a new 6-speed torque converter (AT) for the petrol engines but still a 6-speed AMT for the diesel. Meanwhile, the Sonet offers a 7-speed dual-clutch auto for the turbo-petrol (DCT) and a 6-speed AT for the diesel.

Features Highlights

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Exterior Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED tail lights

Panoramic sunroof LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Single-pane sunroof Interior Dual-tone black & white dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats All-black interior with white inserts

Leatherette wrapped steering upholstery

Alloy pedals

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Push button engine start/stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Drive modes (petrol-AT only) Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charging

4-way powered driver’s seat

Rear door sunshade

One-touch auto up/down driver window

Push button Start/Stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Multiple drive modes (automatic)

Paddle shifters (automatic)

Cruise control

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

7-speaker Bose sound system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

All wheel disc brakes

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Level 2 ADAS (adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking) 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Level 1 ADAS (lane keep assist, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, and high beam assist)

Both XUV 3XO and Sonet come with a comprehensive list of features, including dual 10.25-inch screens, 7-speaker premium audio systems, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags.

However, the XUV 3XO has an edge over the Sonet as it also gets dual-zone AC and segment first panoramic sunroof. The XUV 3XO’s infotainment system will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but it may not be available right away for early buyers who can expect it later via an OTA update.

But the Kia Sonet has its own premium comfort advantages over the 3XO such as the ventilated and powered front seats, as well as a built-in air purifier.

Both SUVs also come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, the XUV 3XO features level 2 ADAS, which includes traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

On the other hand, the Sonet features level 1 ADAS and includes lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and forward collision warning. However, it does not include adaptive cruise control.

Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

At these introductory prices the Mahindra 3XO is more affordable than the Kia Sonet in both entry-level and top-variant forms.

Final Takeaway

The Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet provide tough competition to each other in terms of specifications and features. The XUV 3XO holds multiple advantages over the Sonet, such as dual-zone AC, level 2 ADAS, segment's first panoramic sunroof, and a more powerful direct injection turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, Kia’s subcompact SUV also offers ventilated front seats and the option of a superior automatic torque converter transmission with its diesel engine and a sportier DCT for the turbo-petrol unit.

With the similar pricing as well, picking between the two becomes a matter of preference. If cabin space, performance and segment-leading features are your priority, the XUV 3XO is more for you. However, if you need the ventilated seats more than the multi-zone climate control and prefer a smoother automatic transmission, especially with the diesel engine, then the Sonet is the better pick.

